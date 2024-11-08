'San Sebastián was where I thought I deserve to be here' - Neilson Powless reflects on winning his first WorldTour race, the ride that changed him

American highlights 2021 victory as the most significant turning point of his career

Neilson Powless
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published
in News

This article is part of Cycling Weekly's 'the ride that changed me' series. Our writers hear from a range of professional and ex-professional cyclists about that one day on the bike that changed the trajectory of their career for good.

Neilson Powless has no time for self-pity and always finds positive lessons in the toughest of situations. After a difficult year hampered by a long term problematic knee injury and illness, Powless finally got back on track at the tail end of the season, picking up two individual victories at the Japan Cup and Gran Piemonte in Italy.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis
News and Features Writer

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 