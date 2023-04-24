Tadej Pogačar has successful surgery on fractured wrist, expected to be out for four to six weeks
UAE Team Emirates rider crashed out of Liège-Bastogne-Liège early on Sunday
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Tadej Pogačar has undergone successful surgery in Belgium on his fractured wrist sustained at Liège–Bastogne–Liège on Sunday, and will be out for approximately four to six weeks while he recovers.
A brief statement released by UAE Team Emirates confirmed that the Slovenian had undergone successful surgery in Belgium on his fractured left scaphoid sustained in the race eventually won by Remco Evenepoel. It was the second successive victory in Liège for the Belgian World Champion.
The team’s medical director, Dr Adrian Rotunno said: "The surgery on Tadej's scaphoid was successful and he will travel home tomorrow for recovery and rehabilitation.”
According to comments from Dr Rotunno provided to Belgian news outlet Het Laatse Nieuws (opens in new tab), the two-time Tour de France champion’s recovery period is expected to last from anything between four to six weeks.
“In addition to the two fractures, Tadej has many wounds on his hands, which first have to heal completely, after which he can carefully start training indoors,” Rotunno said, before confirming that Pogačar would be forced to sit out a team altitude training camp in the Sierra Nevada in early May, slightly hampering his preparation for the Tour in July.
After winning the Amstel-Gold race as well as La Flèche Wallonne last week, the Slovenian was bidding to win a historic Ardennes triple at the weekend. However, Pogačar was brought down in a crash with Mikkel Honoré (EF Education-EasyPost) 85 kilometres into La Doyenne, and was forced to abandon the race.
The Slovenian was rushed to hospital in nearby Genk, where specialists operated on his injuries immediately.
Team principal for UAE Emirates, Mauro Gianetti explained to WielerFlits (opens in new tab) that it’s “too early” to gauge exactly how much of an impact the 24-year-olds injuries will have on his final preparations for the Tour.
“It’s too early. We don’t have enough information about it,” Gianetti said as he waited for updates on Pogačar’s surgery on Sunday afternoon.
“The important thing now is that with the operation everything will be fine and in the next two to three days probably we will have more information to manage the preparation for the Tour. We wish everything will be OK.”
The 24-year-old missed out on a third successive overall victory at the French Grand Tour last year, something he will hope to rectify in 2023. Pogačar was defeated by Jumbo-Visma’s Jonas Vingegaard, who outperformed him in the mountains, winning stages atop the Col du Granon and later on at Hautacam.
The Slovenian's crash on Sunday brought the first part of his season to a blunt end; Pogačar had won 12 races before he fractured his wrist, included a run of three in a row at the Tour of Flanders, the Amstel Gold Race and La Flèche Wallonne.
A post shared by UAE Team Emirates🇦🇪 (@uae_team_emirates) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom is a News and Features Writer at Cycling Weekly, and previously worked in communications at Oxford Brookes University. Alongside his day job, prior to starting with the team, he wrote a variety of different pieces as a contributor to a cycling website, Casquettes and Bidons, which included interviews with up and coming British riders.
-
-
Rapha Women's Core Bib Shorts review - not just for Sunday best
All the quality you'd expect from Rapha but without the eye-watering price tag
By Rachel Sokal • Published
-
Recyclable carbon rims, solar powered e-bikes, sage advice from Chris King: more tech highlights from the Sea Otter Classic
North America's biggest bike expo is underway in California Here's our Sea Otter Classic dispatch from day two
By Anne-Marije Rook • Published
-
Tao Geoghegan Hart ready for Giro d'Italia after sealing Tour of the Alps victory in Italy
British rider says he will savour his second-ever overall win, before turning his attention towards the fast approaching Italian Grand Tour
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Geraint Thomas believes Primož Roglič and Remco Evenepoel are beatable at Giro d’Italia
Welshman says that Ineos Grenadiers can go into race full of confidence after excellent Tour of the Alps start
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Remco Evenepoel returns to Strava, takes eight Tenerife KOMs: Can he stop Pogačar at Liège?
Julian Alaphilippe part of Soudal Quick-Step team which will take on Tadej Pogačar at Liège-Bastogne-Liège on Sunday
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Who can stop Tadej Pogačar? Victory at La Flèche Wallonne one more step on the road to Ardennes triple
The UAE Team Emirates rider has won the Amstel Gold Race and La Flèche Wallonne. Only Liège-Bastogne-Liège waits
By Adam Becket • Published
-
SD Worx and Tadej Pogačar seem unstoppable: Five things we learned from the Amstel Gold Race
Ben Healy has his breakout moment, Annemiek van Vleuten fades and Tom Pidcock is back but not at Pogačar's level
By Adam Becket • Published
-
'It denigrates racing': EF boss criticises Amstel Gold Race organisers for Pogačar drafting controversy
EF Education-EasyPost's Jonathan Vaughters frustrated at apparent car drafting advantage given to men's race winner Tadej Pogačar
By Adam Becket • Published
-
'How much time do you have?': The untold story of the Tour de France Femmes
With 100 days to go until this year's edition, Cycling Weekly uncovers a decade-long battle for a women's Tour de France
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
Jumbo-Visma perfect until it really mattered: Five things we learned from the men's cobbled Classic season
Tadej Pogačar should be lining up a tilt at Paris-Roubaix, Mathieu van der Poel has won almost everything he can, and Ineos Grenadiers underwhelmed
By Adam Becket • Published