Tour de France Femmes set to conclude atop Alpe d’Huez in 2024

The Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift will reportedly wrap up in the Alps next year with two huge summit finishes on Le Grand Bornand and Alpe d’Huez on the final weekend.



Marion Rousse, the race director, will officially unveil the full route for next year’s race on 25 October but according to a report from Le Dauphiné Libéré it has already been agreed that the Alps will play host to the race in 2024.



Now heading into its third year, the race has not yet travelled to the Alps in either of its first two editions, won by Movistar’s Annemiek van Vleuten and Demi Vollering of SD Worx respectively.

However, according to the report, that is set to change next year and the Alps will play host to the race's two final stages with summit finishes planned at the iconic Le Grand Bornand and Alpe d’Huez climbs.

This year’s edition featured a dramatic mountain top finish on the Col du Tourmalet which was won by Vollering in the Pyrenees. Rousse and her colleagues will have taken inspiration from the success of the Tourmalet stage when planning the 2024 edition as they reportedly have looked to increase the number of mountain finishes.

Next year’s edition is set to have a Grand Départ on foreign soil for the first time. The race will kick off in Rotterdam, the Netherlands with three stages over two days in the city and its surrounding area.



The first stage will be held on August 12 - the day after the final track events at the Paris Olympics - with the following day being split into two stages. Part one will be a road stage in the morning before a time trial through the streets of the Dutch city in the afternoon.



The full route will be unveiled next Wednesday 25 October by Rousse alongside the route for the men’s race at the Palais des Congrès in Paris.

Rumours have been circulating online about four potentially key summit finishes for the men’s Tour. The climbs of Pla d’Adet, Plateau de Beille, Isola 2000 and Super Dévoluy are all believed to be part of next year’s edition.



Due to the clash with the 2024 Olympics, the men’s race will start in the Italian city of Florence before concluding with a 35 kilometre individual time trial in Nice.