Tour de France 2022 stage 13 preview
All you need to know about the route, timings, and what to expect from stage 13
Stage 13 of the Tour de France 2022 starts in Le Bourg d’Oisans and finshes in Saint-Étienne.
The focus switches back to the fastmen as the Tour begins its trek across France to the Pyrenees, and the inevitable showdown.
When is stage 13 of the Tour de France taking place?
The Tour de France stage 13 takes place on Friday, July 15 starting at 12:20 BST with an anticipated finish time of 16:37 BST.
How long is stage 13 of the Tour de France?
The Tour de France stage 13 will be 192.6 km long.
Tour de France stage 13: expected timings
|Route
|Distance to go
|Anticipated Time (BST)
|Le Bourg d’Oisans
|192.6km
|12:20
|La Côte-Saint-André
|91km
|14:35
|Côte Saint-Romain-en-Gal
|44km
|15:38
|Saint-Étienne
|0km
|16:37
Tour de France stage 13 route
From Le Bourg d’Oisans, the race will head west to Grenoble and then pick its way between the Chartreuse and Vercors massifs to reach the flatlands of the Rhône valley. After crossing the river at Vienne, the route becomes a little more undulating as it cuts through the northern edge of the Pilat natural park, then rises more steadily approaching St Étienne, where the sprinters should return to the centre of the action.
Useful Tour de France 2022 resources
- Tour de France 2022 route
- Tour de France 2022 standings
- Tour de France 2022 start list
- Tour de France 2022 key stages
- How to watch the 2022 Tour de France
- Past winners of the Tour de France
- Tour de France leader's jerseys
- Tour de France winning bikes
Tour de France stage 13: what to expect
The Tour last raced into Saint-Étienne in 2019, when Thomas De Gendt managed to hold on from the breakaway on a stage that featured seven categorised climbs and almost 4,000 metres of vertical gain. This stage is very different, the terrain rolling in parts but otherwise flat for long sections. A small group of breakaway hopefuls will come together, but they are unlikely to hold off the sprinters. The peloton should come back together approaching Saint-Étienne, where a bunch finish looks to be nailed on.
Tour de France stage 13: riders to watch
Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl have shown in recent seasons that they’re the sprint team to beat on not just pan flat stages but the ones like this that are a little less straightforward. But their chosen sprinter Fabio Jakobsen has never ridden the Tour de France, and we’re yet to see how he comes through two huge days in the mountains. Whichever sprinter feels confident as the peloton speeds out of Bourg and down to Grenoble, he’ll be the one to put his team-mates on the front to control the gap to the break.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Peter Cossins has been writing about professional cycling since 1993, with his reporting appearing in numerous publications and websites including Cycling Weekly, Cycle Sport and Procycling - which he edited from 2006 to 2009. Peter is the author of several books on cycling - The Monuments, his history of cycling's five greatest one-day Classic races, was published in 2014, followed in 2015 by Alpe d’Huez, an appraisal of cycling’s greatest climb. Yellow Jersey - his celebration of the iconic Tour de France winner's jersey won the 2020 Telegraph Sports Book Awards Cycling Book of the Year Award.
-
-
Tom Pidcock takes maiden Tour de France victory by powering up Alpe d'Huez on stage 12
Pidcock struck a knockout blow with 10km remaining, with Louis Meintjes second and Chris Froome crossing the line third
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Free cycling speed: nine ways to make yourself and your bike more aero without spending money
Here are our top tips for free speed: all you need are a few simple adjustments
By Zach Nehr • Published
-
Tour de France 2022 withdrawals: Mathieu van der Poel abandons on stage 11
After 11 stages of racing at the 109th edition of the Tour de France, 17 riders have dropped out
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Tommy Voeckler: If Alpe d'Huez isn't 'The Pogačar Show' then it's over for him
French legend says "mystical" climb is "in the head, not only in the legs"
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Climate activists threaten to disrupt Tour de France again: 'We'll keep doing it until we're in jail'
The Tour faces more protests from climate groups who aim to bring about policy change
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
'Alpe d'Huez is going to be the hardest' - Fabio Jakobsen on danger of Tour de France exit
The sprinter was the last rider on stage 11
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
'I wanted to attack, and luckily, I could' — Vingegaard into yellow dream at Tour de France
Jumbo-Visma rider is still wary of threat posed by Tadej Pogačar in the coming days
By Adam Becket • Published
-
‘There will be a lot of attacks’ - Jumbo-Visma wary of Pogačar resurrection after Vingegaard takes Tour de France lead
'Danish dynamite' enters the unknown in defending grand tour lead
By Vern Pitt • Published
-
'We expected it to go off a bit, and it really did' — Geraint Thomas takes advantage of Tadej Pogačar's bad day on hectic Tour de France stage
Ineos Grenadiers still have two riders in the top ten heading into Wednesday's Alpe d'Huez stage
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Lack of food and early attacks behind Tadej Pogačar's Alpine nightmare
Yellow jersey loses minutes as he cracks on the Col de Granon
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published