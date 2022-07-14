Tour de France 2022 stage 13 preview

Stage 13 of the Tour de France 2022 starts in Le Bourg d’Oisans and finshes in Saint-Étienne.

The focus switches back to the fastmen as the Tour begins its trek across France to the Pyrenees, and the inevitable showdown.

When is stage 13 of the Tour de France taking place? The Tour de France stage 13 takes place on Friday, July 15 starting at 12:20 BST with an anticipated finish time of 16:37 BST.

How long is stage 13 of the Tour de France? The Tour de France stage 13 will be 192.6 km long.

Tour de France stage 13: expected timings

Route Distance to go Anticipated Time (BST) Le Bourg d’Oisans 192.6km 12:20 La Côte-Saint-André 91km 14:35 Côte Saint-Romain-en-Gal 44km 15:38 Saint-Étienne 0km 16:37

Tour de France stage 13 route

From Le Bourg d’Oisans, the race will head west to Grenoble and then pick its way between the Chartreuse and Vercors massifs to reach the flatlands of the Rhône valley. After crossing the river at Vienne, the route becomes a little more undulating as it cuts through the northern edge of the Pilat natural park, then rises more steadily approaching St Étienne, where the sprinters should return to the centre of the action.

Tour de France stage 13: what to expect

The Tour last raced into Saint-Étienne in 2019, when Thomas De Gendt managed to hold on from the breakaway on a stage that featured seven categorised climbs and almost 4,000 metres of vertical gain. This stage is very different, the terrain rolling in parts but otherwise flat for long sections. A small group of breakaway hopefuls will come together, but they are unlikely to hold off the sprinters. The peloton should come back together approaching Saint-Étienne, where a bunch finish looks to be nailed on.

Tour de France stage 13: riders to watch

Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl have shown in recent seasons that they’re the sprint team to beat on not just pan flat stages but the ones like this that are a little less straightforward. But their chosen sprinter Fabio Jakobsen has never ridden the Tour de France, and we’re yet to see how he comes through two huge days in the mountains. Whichever sprinter feels confident as the peloton speeds out of Bourg and down to Grenoble, he’ll be the one to put his team-mates on the front to control the gap to the break.