Tour of Britain stage eight neutralised due to non-racing incident

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Stage eight of the Tour of Britain was temporarily neutralised this afternoon due to a road traffic incident further up the route.



As the day’s breakaway crested the summit of the Bwlch climb, the riders were ushered to the side of the road with 83 kilometres left to race to the finish in Caerphilly.

Prior to the race being halted, a six man lead group had formed containing Oliver Wood of the Great Britain cycling team, Max Walker of Trinity racing, Casper Van Uden of DSM, TDT-Unibet’s Abram Stockman, James Fouche (Bolton Equities Black Spoke) and Bingoal WB’s Johan Meens.



The lead group had approximately two minutes advantage on the peloton as the race was halted.



A brief message published on social media by the race organiser confirmed the news and said further updates would soon follow.

🚨 Race paused due to non-racing incident along the route. More updates to follow.#TourOfBritain 🔴🔵⚪ #TaithBrydainSeptember 10, 2023 See more

Television pictures showed riders climbing off their bikes and pulling on jackets, arm warmers and other wet weather clothing in order to keep warm whilst they waited for further updates.

The neutralisation lasted for approximately 35 minutes, which included the descent from the Bwlch and a brief section in the valley at the bottom of the climb. Racing was resumed at the 74km to go mark, on the Rhigos climb, where the breakaway was given a three-minute advantage over the peloton.



According to a report from WalesOnline, the incident occured in the town of Treorchy and the air ambulance was on the scene as well as other emergency services.



The race restarted at a frantic pace just after 2pm, as the lead group looked to continue their momentum that had seen them establish their original advantage. The break's advantage was then whittled down on the Rhigos, before the escapees' advantage was reduced on the category-one Bryn Du.

The Tour of Britain comes to a close on Sunday afternoon, with Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) leading the general classification by three seconds going into the finale.