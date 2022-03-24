Traditional team structure models 'don't work anymore': Track World Champion Ashton Lambie to switch focus to off-road racing

Track World Champion Ashton Lambie is planning to take a break from track racing and switch his focus to gravel racing, one of his first loves in cycling.

The 31-year-old, famously mustachioed American became the first person to break the four-minute barrier in the four-kilometer Individual pursuit in August of last year, after having previously broken the IP record twice before.

Lambie will join Alexey Vermeulen, Adam Roberge and Dylan Johnson at the Jukebox Cycling team as they tackle the off-road Life Time Grand Prix Series this season.

When not riding the smooth wooden boards of the velodrome, Lambie is an accomplished gravel racer as well, having grown up in Nebraska where more than a third of all roads remain unpaved. Even his local track was made of grass.

Not scared of long distances, Lambie won the 100-mile Unbound race in 2019 (then known as Dirty Kanza) and previously held the Trans-Kansas world record when he completed the 400-mile ride in just 23 hours and 53 minutes in 2015.

“Our goal on Jukebox Cycling is to empower our athletes to pursue their goals—no matter what cycling discipline they’re in—and to help them explore what’s possible on the bike,” said Jukebox CEO, Loredo Rucchin, in a press release.

“Ashton is the perfect rider to complete our roster: What he does in cycling is so inspiring, and it works so well with what our other athletes are trying to achieve. We’re thrilled to bring him on board.”

In addition to the six-event Life Time Grand Prix Series, which includes the iconic UNBOUND gravel and Leadville 100 MTB races, Lambie's gravel season will also see him compete at Gravel Worlds and tackle a brevet-style exploration of his new hometown of Houston, TX.

He also aims to improve his mountain bike skills, a critical part of the Life Time Grand Prix Series, and continue being present on Zwift.

"I think the structure that Jukebox Cycling has, where it’s a team and the riders can feel connected, but at the same time, have their own sponsors and set their own calendars, is a great model for the cycling world today,” commented Lambie.

“It’s bringing the standard up. And as disciplines like gravel are growing, the team structure for cycling in general is going to change—the traditional models just don’t work anymore. I love that maybe we won't get everything right the first time, but that we’re on the forefront of this change, and I just love being a part of that."

Wondering how Lambie will fair in the Grand Prix? You can watch it yourself! The whole series will be streamed live.