Wout Van Aertwork - Belgian rider flying to victory immortalised in unique image
Devon-based artist, Tim Godden, captures the moment the yellow jersey gave Van Aert wings
On stage four of this year’s Tour de France, Wout Van Aert landed a sensational victory in an early show of strength by his Jumbo-Visma team.
As the race crested the final hill before the run into the finish in Calais, Jumbo-Visma ignited the race at the front of the peloton. Van Aert, clad in the yellow jersey of the race leader, then launched a stinging attack, powering away from Adam Yates (Ineos-Grenadiers) and his rivals on the way to a stunning victory.
Van Aert sailed across the finish line with his arms outstretched celebrating an impressive victory.
Tim Godden- a Devon based artist, has captured the moment in an art print. Out in France on the road side for stages four and five, Godden, along with his father and four year old son Fernley, were lucky enough to be present on the day Van Aert secured such a memorable win.
Godden's day to day work highlights people's personal connections to history and in particular, the First World War.
He said: “Like a number of others in the peloton, he's just such a great rider to watch. I think we're really blessed as cycling fans at the moment with an incredibly charismatic peloton who embrace the engagement. But on top of all that, Wout seems like a genuinely nice guy as well - the encounter with some British fans on the way back down Col du Granon after stage 11 was a perfect example of his kind nature.”
"Being there for the two stages in Northern France was just magical. We managed to see the race twice during stage four, once in Cassel and again at the finish in Calais. The crowds were incredible and so friendly. Despite how long my dad and I have been watching on TV, it was the first time we'd seen the Tour live in France.
"Fernley, loves Wout Van Aert so he was bouncing with joy as we watched him win in Calais. We were right at the finish line and it was a really special moment to see the Maillot Jaune win the first stage finish we'd ever been to."
On stage five, the race crashed over the cobbles of Paris Roubaix, and to celebrate the Tour’s return to the cobbles, Godden produced a memorable print of Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) racing over the cobbles. Earlier in the year, van der Poel had tasted victory again at the Tour of Flanders but sadly wasn’t in the action during the opening week.
On the cobbled stage madness, Tim said: “Stage five, the cobbled stage, was something else. It was utter madness the whole time. It was such a privilege being able to witness the mayhem by the roadside. The only downside of seeing the tour live, of course, is coming home and having to watch it wend its way around France and not being there. Still, wonderful memories that I know we will all keep with us forever.”
Tim’s wonderful portfolio of work celebrating the Tour de France is worth taking the time to browse through. If Jonas Vingegaard lands a first ever Tour de France victory, we're looking forward to seeing what Godden produces to celebrate.
You can find all of Tim's cycling related pieces on Instagram: @atelier_tg
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom is a Digital News and Features Writer at Cycling Weekly.
Before joining the Cycling Weekly team, he worked at Oxford Brookes University, most recently in the Internal Communications team. An avid cycling follower with a keen interest in racing, he previously featured on cycling blog, Casquettes and Bidons.
-
-
Why cycling is more than a hobby – it protects my family’s health
Content creator Chanel Harris opens up about charity Little Bleeders and training for her first Ironman
By Henry Tolley • Published
-
The dog days aren't over at the Tour de France 2022: Canine chaos AND cuteness
‘Suddenly that beast crossed the street and I couldn’t go anywhere’ - stray dog causes Yves Lampaert to crash on stage 12
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
The dog days aren't over at the Tour de France 2022: Canine chaos AND cuteness
‘Suddenly that beast crossed the street and I couldn’t go anywhere’ - stray dog causes Yves Lampaert to crash on stage 12
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Geraint Thomas shadows Vingegaard and Pogačar to move up to third at the Tour de France
Welshman follows attacks on Alpe d'Huez to cement general classification position
By Adam Becket • Published
-
8000 CHF in fines: All of Jumbo-Visma and UAE Team Emirates penalised at Tour de France for not signing on
Riders and their directeur sportifs can be fined for anything from littering to reckless behaviour
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Pogačar gains confidence from Alpe d'Huez attack, pledges unending assault on Vingegaard
UAE Team Emirates rider says Jumbo are strong, but not unbeatable
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Tom Pidcock eyes ‘bigger ambitions’ at Tour de France after first stage win
Yorkshireman ranks victory on Alpe d'Huez as his second best achievement after Olympic mountain bike gold
By Vern Pitt • Published
-
'I’m going to keep pushing. I don’t know what my limits are': Chris Froome climbs to best result since 2018
Israel-Premier Tech rider finished third on stage 12 of the Tour de France to Alpe d'Huez
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Tour de France 2022 stage 13 preview: A day for the sprinters after mountain mayhem
All you need to know about the route, timings, and what to expect from stage 13
By Peter Cossins • Published
-
Tour de France 2022 withdrawals: Warren Barguil abandons before stage 13 with positive Covid-19 test
After 12 stages of racing at the 109th edition of the Tour de France, 18 riders have dropped out
By Ryan Dabbs • Published