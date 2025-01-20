I believe this will fly: Pashley shifts up a gear with Roadfinder all-road and gravel bike launch

Pashley is launching Roadfinder, a line of four new drop bar bikes: one road, a second ‘X’ gravel variant plus e-bike versions of both. This is a huge deal for Pashley, a brand beloved for its traditional flat bar commuter and shopping bikes, most of which occupy the budget- to mid-end of the market. In contrast, the Roadfinder drop bar collection is a cut above, marrying a lightweight steel frame, built with 3D printed elements, to carbon wheels and electronic groupsets from the likes of Shimano and SRAM. There’s even a mechanical Campy Ekar version.

Will the Roadfinder programme go the extra mile, heralding a successful new era for Pashley? I believe it may. The initiative has been set in motion by CEO Andy Smallwood, who joined the company just seven months ago, and lead designer Jon Cumberbatch.

Top-tier builds benefit from premium components from brands such as Campagnolo (Image credit: Pashley)

Smallwood has form, having previously headed up Boardman Bikes and, more recently, overseen the transformation of Ribble Cycles. Both men are also responsible for Pashley’s flat bar Pathfinder line, which dropped at the end of 2024.

The two non-electric bikes share the same steel frameset, while the rear hub-powered e-bikes use a revised version with an enlarged downtube to facilitate battery storage. Prices start from £2,795/$3,995 and rise to £5,955/$8595 for the top-tier e-bike versions - a step or two up the pricing rung for a brand that has, until now, kept most of its range below the £2,000/$3,000 mark.

The e-bike versions retain a slim frame aesthetic (Image credit: Pashley)

“We wanted to create a platform that would appeal to a broad range of riders and allow them to take on a variety of terrains,” Cumberbatch told me when I caught up with him just before the launch. “The Roadfinder and its ‘X’ variants are built on the same frameset and showcase its versatility.

“The geometry strikes a balance between road and gravel without venturing into aggressive off-road. Top tube lengths are slightly elongated and designed around a shorter stem for wheelbase stability and mixed terrain handling. Stack is generous for comfort and seat tube lengths are reduced for greater standover and seat post compliance. Additionally, fork offset can be adjusted via a flip chip to achieve a different steering feel depending on the terrain the rider chooses to tackle.”

Steel is the only deal

Pashley and proud. Make in Britain from British steel tubing (Image credit: Pashley)

True to Pashley’s heritage, the frame is only available in British steel. That’s Reynolds 853 tubing for the non-e-bike versions, a strong, lightweight, heat-treated steel material that includes an amalgam of carbon, manganese, molybdenum, silicon and copper. The e-bike frame, which will be subjected to different stresses and use cases, is built from a combination of Reynolds 725, 631 & 525 tubing.

The non-e-bike fork is sourced from another iconic tube brand, this time from Italy. The versatile Futura Cross+ fork from Columbus is tuned for everything from rapid club rides to off-road bike-packing trips. E-bikes get a carbon fork too, but Pashley hasn’t revealed the brand.

Why launch the Roadfinder? "When I visited the Pashley factory for the first time in many years," Andy Smallwood, Pashley CEO, told me, "the sensory experience gave me goosebumps. The aroma of metal machining and fabrication, watching artisans at work and the feel of the beautifully hand-crafted frames they were creating. "We have a wealth of experience of developing award-winning highly innovative performance bikes at the highest level, so putting all this together, Pashley is extremely well-placed to expand on its current range. "The Roadfinder collection is the second launch showcasing this new direction for Pashley, closely following our Pathfinder collection which launched in Oct 24. What's next? There is more to come!

For me, a big part of the Roadfinder’s appeal is that the frame is hand-built in premium British steel by a small, skilled British workforce in the market town of Stratford-upon-Avon, yet the price remains very competitive.

“We chose steel for this project as we believe it creates an unrivalled ride experience when used correctly,” said ​​Cumberbatch. “Reynolds 853 was the obvious choice with its impressive strength allowing us to produce a light and lively frameset with tube thicknesses down to 0.45mm.

“With the bikes’ intended use allowing for off-road riding, potentially fully loaded with bags, we knew the frame needed to be robust but retain its ride quality. The downtube is 38mm diameter and the chain stays are heavily shaped and ovalised giving the lower half of the frame its torsional rigidity and impact resistance. The upper half pairs slender seat stays with a reduced diameter and wall thickness top tube to aid in the feeling of compliance.”

3D printed frame sections awaiting the build (Image credit: Pashley)

The second notion I find just as seductive is that this is a traditional brand, based in Shakespeare country, but one building very contemporary metal frames that incorporate modern build techniques like 3D-printing and include elements such as UDH-compatible dropouts.

“Our overarching design principle with the frame was ‘Modern Classic’,” confirmed ​​Cumberbatch. Yes, round steel tubes but with the considered use of 3D-printed elements. Rather than tube-to-tube construction, we have created a flow between tube transitions to add visual appeal and improve manufacturing accuracy whilst maintaining a silhouette that is unmistakably steel.”

The elegant 3D-printed seat tube junction (Image credit: Pashley)

Here, Cumberbatch is partly referencing the unique 3D-printed seat tube/top tube junction. It’s as modern as it gets, but at the same time, the elaborate way it interfaces with the seat stays serves as what Pashley calls a brand ‘signifier’, an homage to the tradition of crafting frames from metal.

Dropouts are UDH compatible (Image credit: Pashley)

“There are nods to classic design elements everywhere,” said Cumberbatch, “including pointed details at the top tube junction, elegantly tapering straight seat stays and a stylised ‘P’ for Pashley on the rear dropout. However, despite appearances, this is a thoroughly modern frameset with through axles, UDH compatibility, internal cable routing from headtube to dropout, routing for dropper posts on ‘one-by’ builds, a T47 bottom bracket, a 3D printed removable front derailleur hanger and a Columbus carbon fork.”

The stylised 'P' on the dropout is a nod to the past (Image credit: Pashley)

Roadfinder and Roadfinder X

Entry-level Roadfinder with mechanical Shimano 105. Note optional colour-matched guards/fenders (Image credit: Pashley)

The Roadfinder is an endurance bike - more accurately, an all-road model - versatile enough to encompass commuting, long endurance rides, slower-paced group rides, touring, bike packing, and non-technical gravel riding.

Geometry is relaxed, thanks to a high stack height (598mm on a size medium/57cm) and a moderate 72-degree head angle.

From launch, three build levels are available: mechanical Shimano 105, Shimano 105 Di2, and Ultegra Di2. In the latter top-tier guise, the Roadfinder benefits from a 36-mm-deep Parcours Alta carbon wheelset, Panaracer Gravel King semi-slick 700x35c tyres, a Zipp Service Course finishing kit, and a Brooks Cambium C15 saddle.

Pashley Roadfinder X with Campagnolo Ekar groupset (Image credit: Pashley)

The ‘Roadfinder X’ features an identical steel frame and Columbus carbon fork, but the rest of the components are, naturally, more appropriate for off-road adventures. The three builds are: Shimano GRX 610, SRAM Rival AXS and mechanical Campagnolo Ekar.

The higher tier X models benefit from the same 36mm deep Parcours Alta carbon wheelset, Panaracer Gravel King semi-slick 700x45c tyres, Zipp Service Course finishing kit and a Brooks Cambium C15 saddle.

It doesn’t take a genius to work out that the differences between the two bikes are little more than groupset and tyre width. Choose the close-ratio 1x, 13-speed Ekar variant, and provided you can live with mechanical shifting, setting up for gravel or road riding is as straightforward as swapping the tyres.

To our eyes, the Classic build looks incongruous (Image credit: Pashley)

Frames are fully anti-corrosion e-coated before painting and are available in Azure Blue, Oak Green and Rich Burgundy colourways. A ‘Classic Finishing Kit’ comprising the Zipp Service Course finishing kit in silver, together with a Brooks B17 tan saddle is available, but to my taste the silver components jar with the dark chainset and mechs. Others may love it.

Both bikes are available in a broad range of sizes - XS, S, M, L and XL (roughly 53, 55, 57, 58 and 60cm) - so fit shouldn’t be a problem for most of us.

However, because the frame is built by hand in small quantities, the geo and tube lengths can be personalised to order, potentially making the Roadfinder an accessibly priced custom-built bike.

The Roadfinder weighs in at 9.5kg in standard spec, while the X is just 300g heavier.

Framesets are also available separately, priced at £1,595/$2,295.

Roadfinder E and Roadfinder X E

Pashley Roadfinder X E in Campagnolo Ekar build. It's not that easy to tell the e-bikes from the regular bikes (Image credit: Pashley)

The Roadfinder E and X E are driven by a Mahle X20 rear hub electric motor, with a 250W battery concealed in the downtube. The frame bears a strong resemblance to the non-e-bike frame but as mentioned previously, the steel tubing is a slightly different spec and naturally the downtube is thicker.

However, because these are rear-motor e-bikes, Cumberbatch and his team have been able to retain a relatively slender aesthetic, so neither bike screams ‘e-bike’. Weight is also very manageable at 13.2kg.

Groupset and component options are identical to those available for the non-e-bike models.

Value and conclusion

I believe Pashley is on to something here. As we become more aware of the damage that carbon can inflict on the environment, metal frames - steel and titanium in particular - are enjoying a resurgence of interest.

If the brand had remained staunchly traditional, this could have been a niche bike—possibly a very dull one, too. But by combining true craftsmanship with modern build techniques, top-tier components, and a contemporary aesthetic, Pashley has developed a bike that demands our attention.

We’re yet to ride any of these bikes, but if their build quality and ride characteristics live up to expectations, then they represent excellent value.

Specs

Roadfinder - 105 Mechanical

Price: £2,795/$3,995

Frame: Reynolds 853

Sizes: XS, SM, MD, LG, XL

Fork: Columbus Futura Cross+ Carbon

Wheels: FZR XC/Shimano/Sapim Race

Tyres: Panaracer Gravel King, Semi Slick, 700x35C

Groupset: Shimano 105 R7100

Finishing Kit: Zipp Service Course

Saddle: Brooks Cambium C15

Roadfinder - 105 Di2

Price: £3,995/$5,695

Frame: Reynolds 853

Sizes: XS, SM, MD, LG, XL

Fork: Columbus Futura Cross+ Carbon

Wheels: Parcours Alta

Tyres: Panaracer Gravel King, Semi Slick, 700x35C

Groupset: Shimano 105 Di2 R7150

Finishing Kit: Zipp Service Course

Saddle: Brooks Cambium C15

Roadfinder - Ultegra Di2

Price: £4,595/$ 6,595

Frame: Reynolds 853

Sizes: XS, SM, MD, LG, XL

Fork: Columbus Futura Cross+ Carbon

Wheels: Parcours Alta

Tyres: Panaracer Gravel King, Semi Slick, 700x35C

Groupset: Shimano Ultegra Di2 R8150 N/A

Finishing Kit: Zipp Service Course

Saddle: Brooks Cambium C15

Roadfinder E - 105 Mechanical

Price: £3,995/$5,795

Frame: Reynolds 725

Sizes: XS, SM, MD, LG, XL

Fork: Road/Gravel Full Carbon

Wheels: FZR XC/Shimano/Sapim Race

Tyres: Panaracer Gravel King, Semi Slick, 700x35C

Groupset: Shimano 105 R7100

Electric Drive System: Mahle X20, 250W Battery

Finishing Kit: Zipp Service Course

Saddle: Brooks Cambium C15

Roadfinder E - 105 Di2

Price: £5,295/$7,595

Frame: Reynolds 725

Sizes: XS, SM, MD, LG, XL

Fork: Road/Gravel Full Carbon

Wheels: Parcours Alta X20

Tyres: Panaracer Gravel King, Semi Slick, 700x35C

Groupset: Shimano 105 Di2 R7150

Electric Drive System: Mahle X20, 250W Battery

Finishing Kit: Zipp Service Course

Saddle: Brooks Cambium C15

Roadfinder E - Ultegra Di2

Price: £5,995/$8,595

Frame: Reynolds 725

Sizes: XS, SM, MD, LG, XL

Fork: Road/Gravel Full Carbon

Wheels: Parcours Alta X20

Tyres: Panaracer Gravel King, Semi Slick, 700x35C

Groupset: Shimano Ultegra Di2 R8150

Electric Drive System: Mahle X20, 250W Battery

Finishing Kit: Zipp Service Course

Saddle: Brooks Cambium C15

Roadfinder X – Shimano GRX 610

Price: £2,795/$3,995

Frame: Reynolds 853

Sizes: XS, SM, MD, LG, XL

Fork: Columbus Futura Cross+ Carbon

Wheels: FZR XC/Shimano/Sapim Race

Tyres: Panaracer Gravel King X1, 700x45C

Groupset: Shimano GRX 610 1x12

Finishing Kit: Zipp Service Course

Saddle: Brooks Cambium C15

Roadfinder X – SRAM Rival AXS

Price: £4,295/$6,195

Frame: Reynolds 853

Sizes: XS, SM, MD, LG, XL

Fork: Columbus Futura Cross+ Carbon

Wheels: Parcours Alta

Tyres: Panaracer Gravel King X1, 700x45C

Groupset: SRAM Rival AXS 1x12

Finishing Kit: Zipp Service Course

Saddle: Brooks Cambium C15

Roadfinder X – Campagnolo Ekar

Price: £4,595/$6,595

Frame: Reynolds 853

Sizes: XS, SM, MD, LG, XL

Fork: Columbus Futura Cross+ Carbon

Wheels: Parcours Alta

Tyres: Panaracer Gravel King X1, 700x45C

Groupset: Campagnolo Ekar 1x13

Finishing Kit: Zipp Service Course

Saddle: Brooks Cambium C15

Roadfinder X E – Shimano GRX 610

Price: £3,995/$5,795

Frame: Reynolds 725

Sizes: XS, SM, MD, LG, XL

Fork: Road/Gravel Full Carbon

Wheels: FZR XC/Shimano/Sapim Race

Tyres: Panaracer Gravel King X1, 700x45C Shimano GRX 610 1x12

Electric Drive System: Mahle X20, 250W Battery

Finishing Kit: Zipp Service Course

Saddle: Brooks Cambium C15

Roadfinder X E – SRAM Rival AXS

Price: £5,495/$ 7,895

Frame: Reynolds 725

Sizes: XS, SM, MD, LG, XL

Fork: Road/Gravel Full Carbon

Wheels: Parcours Alta X20

Tyres: Panaracer Gravel King X1, 700x45C

Groupset: SRAM Rival AXS 1x12

Electric Drive System: Mahle X20, 250W Battery

Finishing Kit: Zipp Service Course

Saddle: Brooks Cambium C15