I believe this will fly: Pashley shifts up a gear with Roadfinder all-road and gravel bike launch

Pashley is launching Roadfinder, a line of four new drop bar bikes: one road, a second ‘X’ gravel variant plus e-bike versions of both. This is a huge deal for Pashley, a brand beloved for its traditional flat bar commuter and shopping bikes, most of which occupy the budget- to mid-end of the market. In contrast, the Roadfinder drop bar collection is a cut above, marrying a lightweight steel frame, built with 3D printed elements, to carbon wheels and electronic groupsets from the likes of Shimano and SRAM. There’s even a mechanical Campy Ekar version.

Will the Roadfinder programme go the extra mile, heralding a successful new era for Pashley? I believe it may. The initiative has been set in motion by CEO Andy Smallwood, who joined the company just seven months ago, and lead designer Jon Cumberbatch.

