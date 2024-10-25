Stiffness vs. Compliance: Making sense of bicycle frame design

How frame designers find the sweet spot between stiffness and compliance as well as some thoughts on “ride quality”

Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8 ridden by cyclist on a country road
(Image credit: Future)
Tyler Boucher
By
published
in Features

The diamond shape of a bicycle frame hasn’t changed much since it was first invented. Triangles are an enormously strong shape and can also be easily modified to accommodate riders of different statures. Each rider’s needs may vary, but the essence of the design need not change drastically.

A well-built bicycle transfers power efficiently through the drivetrain, steers predictably and is comfortable to ride for long periods of time. Overemphasizing stiffness creates a bike that turns every variation in the road surface into numbing vibrations while focusing too much on compliance makes a bike that handles unpredictably and loses energy through undue frame flex. It is in the harmonious middle ground between these two extremes that good bicycles exist.

Tyler Boucher
Freelance Writer

Tyler Boucher is a former (and occasionally still) bike racer across several disciplines. These days, he spends most of his time in the saddle piloting his children around in a cargo bike. His writing has appeared in magazines published in Europe, the UK and North America. He lives in Seattle, Washington. 