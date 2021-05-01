Tech question
Cycling Weekly sets out to answer questions surrounding trends - new and old - in the world of cycling.
Our writers pose the question and set out the background information on the chosen theme and then with the help of experts - one for and one against - aim to help readers and riders better understand each topic.
From the advantages of different tyres widths to the pros and cons of certain clothing choices, the articles below shed light on some of the things you might hear your clubmates talking about at the weekend.
Latest
What are hookless rims and do you need them?
With the big wheel brands launching new rims with straight sidewalls, we ask whether hookless technology can benefit your bike riding
-
Do you need indoor cycling specific clothing?
With an ever expanding range of indoor cycling kit available, we ask if it really makes any difference?
By Michelle Arthurs-Brennan •
-
Is a stiffer bike really faster?
We take a closer look at one part of the holy trinity of frame design
By Michelle Arthurs-Brennan •
-
Will swapping your chain lube make you faster?
Chain lube is coming of age - we explore some of the newest creations
By James Bracey •
-
Is your bike set-up too aggressive?
We can’t all be Geraint Thomas, so should we have a bike like his, asks Simon Smythe
By Simon Smythe •
-
Should you have float in your cleats?
We find out which type of cleats should be bolted to your shoes, and whether or not you should have float
By James Bracey •
-
Can bike degreaser ever be environmentally friendly?
Eco-friendly cleaning products are worth buying but how you use them also counts
By James Bracey •
-
How do you choose the perfect rim depth for you?
If money were no object, we'd all have a wheel wardrobe full of options. But for most of us, compromise is essential.
By Michelle Arthurs-Brennan •
-
Should you cycle with earphones in?
Listening to music while riding is controversial but the evidence regarding safety cuts both ways and a favourite tune can boost performance
By Richard Windsor •
-
Can you trust repaired carbon bike frames?
It’s possible to darn a sock, but is it similarly feasible to weave back together broken carbon-fibre threads, asks Stuart Clapp
By Michelle Arthurs-Brennan •