BMC looks to F1 engineers to redesign time trial bike

BMC has launched its latest time trial/triathlon bike, the new Speedmachine, claiming that it’s the fastest bike it’s ever tested, regardless of the conditions. Key to this claim is the increased stability on offer, which it says allows you to ride in the aero position with as much confidence as you would on a road bike.

We first covered BMC's new tri bike back in May 2022, when it was a prototype, but the new BMC Speedmachine has now been officially launched.

BMC says that it’s been working for five years with Formula 1 engineers from Red Bull Advanced Technologies on the development of the new Speedmachine. The F1 engineers provided their expertise in R&D, mass simulation, CFD analysis and wind tunnel testing to assess the performance of BMC’s prototypes.

BMC has also been working on its new aero road bike with Red Bull Advanced Technologies, and we spotted the F1 engineers’ logo on that bike’s fork leg at the Critérium du Dauphiné back in June.

BMC says that it’s also relied on athlete feedback, both from its sponsored triathletes and from the AG2R-Citroen WorldTour team, who emphasised the importance of confidence and predictability to achieve the best times.

Swiss brand BMC says that it’s transferred Red Bull Advanced Technologies’ expertise in designing F1 cars to do exactly what the driver asks of them to the new Speedmachine. Key to this is high stability, so that riders don’t have to use the base bars as much when cornering or travelling over poor road surfaces. The Speedmachine is also designed to handle consistently whatever the weather, course or wheel choice.

The bike’s predictability comes thanks to redesigned steering geometry and optimised weight distribution, says BMC. That’s paired with new tube shapes and a wide fork leg stance which BMC says also allows the bike to handle predictably and with improved aerodynamics at a range of different wind tunnel tested wind yaw angles up to +/-20 degrees.

Downforce and a SharkFin spoiler

The SharkFin spoiler is designed to deflect turbulent airflow from the front wheel away from the down tube (Image credit: BMC)

The frame has been designed to develop downforce to improve handling and the bottom bracket drop has also been increased.

The fork incorporates a spoiler on the inside of the fork crown, which BMC calls a SharkFin. This is derived from Formula 1 engineering and is designed to reduce air turbulence around the top edge of the front wheel and divert airflow away from the down tube.

The new Speedmachine is claimed to be 500g lighter than the previous generation Timemachine, without sacrificing stiffness. There’s a new T47 bottom bracket, which BMC says helps to improve power transfer.

BMC has also increased the tyre clearance from 27mm to 30mm, while the frame is aero optimised for 28mm tyres rather than the Timemachine’s 25mm. Even the thru-axles get aero fairing caps.

Highly adjustable position

The cockpit is designed to offer a wide range of reach and stack adjustment (Image credit: BMC)

Another key to improved speed is the ability to set up the best position for you. BMC says that it’s built increased adjustability into the Speedmachine, with three frame sizes allowing a wide range of bar stack and reach. There are two base bar options, wide adjustability of the risers, armrests and extensions and compatibility with Profile Design cockpits, while BMC offers tri and time trial-specific seatposts for even more adjustability.

Just four bolts need to be loosened to free the bars and extensions for travel (Image credit: BMC)

BMC has cleaned up the bar’s assembly, with just four bolts required to be removed to turn the bars for packing in a bike bag for transport.

Other triathlon-specific features include a 1200ml Fuel Tank hydration system, which is sited low down to add stability and also improves aerodynamics; the feed tube is integrated into the frame. There’s a replacement 400ml bottle for UCI compliance.

Triathletes get an aero rear storage unit, with an integrated 20 lumen StVZO-compliant rear light available and top tube mounts for even more storage.

Tri-specific storage unit includes an integrated rear light (Image credit: BMC)

Specs and prices

The BMC Speedmachine 01 ONE is equipped with SRAM Red eTap AXS and Zipp 858 NSW wheelset (Image credit: BMC)

The new BMC Speedmachine will be available from November 2023 in two specs and as a frameset module.

Top spec is the Speedmachine 01 ONE, equipped with a SRAM Red eTap AXS groupset and Zipp 858 NSW wheelset. It’s priced at €16.999 / $16.999

The Speedmachine 01 TWO has a SRAM Force AXS groupset and DT Swiss ARC 1650 wheels and is priced at €10,999 / $10,999.

Finally, the Speedmachine 01 Module includes the frame and fork, seatpost, bars, hydration module and rear storage unit. It’s priced at €6,999 / $6,999.