Brian Cookson
Brian Cookson is the former president of the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), cycle sport's global governing body.
New Lancaster GP bolsters British racing calendar
Former UCI president Brian Cookson lends his weight to organising new race in his home county
'The reputations of Team Sky and Bradley Wiggins should be reinstated' after Jiffy bag investigation, says Cookson
Team Sky and Bradley Wiggins should have their reputations "reinstated" after the ending of a UKAD investigation into the contents of the mystery Jiffy bag.
By Henry Robertshaw •
Former UCI president Brian Cookson announces intention to start a women’s WorldTour team in 2019
"There has never been so much interest in women's sport" says Brian Cookson, who is turning his attention to forming a women's cycling team after his term as UCI president
By Vern Pitt •
Brian Cookson: Forcing WorldTour teams and races to have women's equivalents wouldn't be sustainable
UCI president Brian Cookson also said Britain should be proud to be hosting some of the world's leading women's events
By Owen Rogers •
Lance Armstrong and Johan Bruyneel hit out at UCI president Brian Cookson over re-election
The former US Postal pair didn't hide their criticism of UCI president Brian Cookson as he bids for another four years in charge
By Gregor Brown •
Brian Cookson should not be re-elected as UCI president following British Cycling revelations, MP claims
Brian Cookson should not be re-elected as president of the UCI after the publication of a report into discrimination at British Cycling, an MP has claimed.
By Henry Robertshaw •
Brian Cookson: 'I’ve got work to do and I’m up for it'
UCI president Brian Cookson says that he has unfinished business as he goes for a second term, but says he would not try for a third
By Sophie Smith •
Brian Cookson calls for 'full disclosure' about Team Sky's mystery medical package
UCI president Brian Cookson has called for David Brailsford to fully disclose the contents of the suspicious package that Sky received at the 2011 Dauphiné.
By Henry Robertshaw •
Brian Cookson: 'Team Sky may have pushed TUE rules to the limit'
UCI president Brian Cookson insists that no rules have been broken in the Team Sky TUE controversy, but suggests the team may have pushed the rules to the limit
By Stuart Clarke •
UCI votes to to limit number of terms a president can sit
UCI presidential terms will be restricted to three years under the latest changes to the governing body's constitution
By Stuart Clarke •