Cycling Holidays
That makes perfect sense - the bike riding community is diverse. Regardless of your riding preferences, when cycling is your number one hobby, it's what you want to do with your spare time.
When planning your two-wheeled break, you have the choice of booking in with a cycle travel company, who will often organise routes, perhaps transfers and lay on a cycle friendly meal. Or you can DIY it. They've both got their pros and cons, discussed here.
Whatever you decide, we've got information to help you out - with guides to popular cycling destinations containing advice on the local terrain, climate, places to stay and more.
Cycling holidays come as varied as their attendees. From full-on coached training camps with intervals every day, to relaxed vineyard tours and everything in between, there is something for everyone.
Latest
Best cycling holidays 2020: where to go for warm weather miles
Planning a trip away? Here are some of the options...
Cycling in Gran Canaria: the diverse island that should be next on your 'to do' list
Looking for a winter getaway? Take a short hop to Gran Canaria where it's spring/summer conditions all year round
By Michelle Arthurs-Brennan •
Cycling in Morzine: the next destination to tick off your bucket list
Nestled against the Swiss border, Morzine offers up a portion of French alps climbing with a side of off-bike resort entertainment
By Michelle Arthurs-Brennan •
Cycling in Costa Blanca: a cyclist’s guide to Denia and Calpe
Looking for a spring getaway? Mainland Spain's coastline could be the answer...
By Michelle Arthurs-Brennan •
How to climb that iconic mountain, the one you’ve dreamed of
For cyclists, there always seems to be one climb that has eluded them, and which figures highly in the imagination.
By Richard Windsor •
What can cyclist legally do, and not do, in Europe?
Planning a trip abroad? Here's what you need to know about the law in top European destinations
By Michelle Arthurs-Brennan •
How to prepare for a cycling holiday or training camp
Get the most from your holiday by bike
By Michelle Arthurs-Brennan •
The best quick transfer destinations for your short break cycling holiday
Going for a quick getaway? Here are some suggestions...
By Michelle Arthurs-Brennan •
10 tips for success in the mountains
Consecutive days in the mountains can be a daunting prospect, but it's achievable by everyone
By Michelle Arthurs-Brennan •
Riding to the sky above: Taking on the Passo dello Stelvio
The highest summit finish in Grand Tour history... Paul Knott headed to the Passo dello Stelvio to tick this bona fide bucket-list climb off his list
By Paul Knott •