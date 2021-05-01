That makes perfect sense - the bike riding community is diverse. Regardless of your riding preferences, when cycling is your number one hobby, it's what you want to do with your spare time.

When planning your two-wheeled break, you have the choice of booking in with a cycle travel company, who will often organise routes, perhaps transfers and lay on a cycle friendly meal. Or you can DIY it. They've both got their pros and cons, discussed here.

Whatever you decide, we've got information to help you out - with guides to popular cycling destinations containing advice on the local terrain, climate, places to stay and more.

Cycling holidays come as varied as their attendees. From full-on coached training camps with intervals every day, to relaxed vineyard tours and everything in between, there is something for everyone.