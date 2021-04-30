The 2018 OVO Energy Tour Series runs entirely in May bringing the UK's biggest teams together and pitting them against each other in a variety of city centre criterium races.

The series sees the best riders in the UK travel to various venues across England, Wales and Scotland.

Both men's and women's races are incorporated in the rounds.

Women's teams

Admiral Liv AWOL

Boompods EDCO NRG

Jadan-Weldtite Vive Le Velo

NJC-Biemme-Echelon

Storey Racing

Team Breeze

Team OnForm

Torelli-Brother

Trek-Drops

YRDP Cycling Team

Thursday 10 May: Redditch, Worcestershire

Tuesday 15 May: Motherwell, North Lanarkshire

Thursday 17 May: Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire

Tuesday 22 May: Durham, County Durham (including men’s hill-climb)

Saturday 26 May: Aberystwyth, Ceredigion

Monday 28 May: Stevenage, Hertfordshire (including men’s team time trial)

Tuesday 29 May: Wembley Park, London

Thursday 31 May: Salisbury, Wiltshire (grand final)

OVO Energy Tour Series 2018 rounds

All rounds will be televised on ITV4 as a highlights package following each date in the series.

Men's teams

Canyon Eisberg

Holdsworth Pro Racing

JLT Condor

Madison Genesis

Morvélo Basso

ONE Pro Cycling

Team WIGGINS

Vitus Pro Cycling