Tour Series
The 2018 OVO Energy Tour Series runs entirely in May bringing the UK's biggest teams together and pitting them against each other in a variety of city centre criterium races.
The series sees the best riders in the UK travel to various venues across England, Wales and Scotland.
Both men's and women's races are incorporated in the rounds.
Women's teams
Admiral Liv AWOL
Boompods EDCO NRG
Jadan-Weldtite Vive Le Velo
NJC-Biemme-Echelon
Storey Racing
Team Breeze
Team OnForm
Torelli-Brother
Trek-Drops
YRDP Cycling Team
Thursday 10 May: Redditch, Worcestershire
Tuesday 15 May: Motherwell, North Lanarkshire
Thursday 17 May: Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire
Tuesday 22 May: Durham, County Durham (including men’s hill-climb)
Saturday 26 May: Aberystwyth, Ceredigion
Monday 28 May: Stevenage, Hertfordshire (including men’s team time trial)
Tuesday 29 May: Wembley Park, London
Thursday 31 May: Salisbury, Wiltshire (grand final)
OVO Energy Tour Series 2018 rounds
All rounds will be televised on ITV4 as a highlights package following each date in the series.
Official website: Tour Series
Men's teams
Canyon Eisberg
Holdsworth Pro Racing
JLT Condor
Madison Genesis
Morvélo Basso
ONE Pro Cycling
Team WIGGINS
Vitus Pro Cycling
