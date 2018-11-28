The best new e-bikes of 2019

Look E765

Look’s new e-bike is designed for comfort, with a specially designed rear triangle. It can take 32mm tyres and will be available in three models with specs including Ultegra Di2 and deep section Vittoria carbon wheels for €8500. Like to Focus Paralane2 (look out for a review coming soon) it uses a mid-mounted Fazua motor and has a similar weight of around 13.5kg.

Wilier Cento1 Hyb

Wilier’s new e-bike uses the ebikemotion rear hub motor also seen in the Orbea Gain and weighs around the same at 11.5kg. The Italian brand says that it’s designed to demonstrate just how good a performance focussed, high-end e-road bike can be. UK specs will be Ultegra for £4199.99 and Ultegra Di2 for £5199.99.

Ribble Endurance SLE

Ribble’s entry into the e-bike world uses the same ebikemotion rear hub motor as the Wilier. Ribble claims a weight of 11.13kg, which would undercut the Wilier though. Prices are from £2999 for a Shimano 105 build. Go for SRAM eTap and you’re looking at £5199. Watch our video close-up look here.

Lapierre e-Xelius

Back to a Fazua motor for Lapierre’s new e-bike. It’s paired with Shimano Ultegra Di2 and DT Swiss wheels.

Corratec e-Allroad Expert

Corratec’s alloy e-bike also uses the Fazua unit and is designed with a more all-surface/gravel spec including a SRAM Rival 1 groupset. It’s designed with clearance for 40mm tyres and to take a rack and guards. It weighs in at around 14.5kg. Price is €3799.

KTM Macina Mezzo

An all-carbon bike, KTM’s latest e-bike comes with Ultegra Di2 and DT Swiss wheels – and a Fazua motor. Price is £4999.

Pinarello Nytro

Finally, Pinarello’s first e-bike bears more than a passing similarity to its Dogma F10, with the Nytro having similar tube shapes and forks and a weight of around 13kg, but hiding yet another Fazua power unit in its down tube. Price is £6000.

We’ll have more in-depth reviews of the new cohort of road e-bikes coming up over the next few months.