Watch: Tour de France 2018 stage 11 highlights

After ticking off the cobbled stage on Sunday and enjoying a rest day on Monday, the 2018 Tour de France is into the Alps for a three day block of racing with two summit finishes on Wednesday and Thursday.

Julian Alaphilippe took an excellent victory in the first mountain stage on Tuesday, but with stage 11 presenting a summit finish we should see the first big showdown between the general classification contenders.

Stage 11 is just 108.5km in length, but packs in one second category climb, one first category climb, and two hors-categorie climbs that will be a real test for every rider in the race.

The two hors-categorie climbs come at the start of the day, with the Montée de Bisanne and Col du Pré both including long stretches at more than nine per cent.

A short descent follows from the Col du Pré before the riders join the Cormet de Roselend halfway up, meaning that this giant climb is only categorised as a second category ascent, before a long, technical descent to the base of the finishing climb.

The summit finish to La Rosière saw victory go to breakaway rider Pello Bilbao (Astana) at the Critérium du Dauphiné last month, with this tough climb whittling down the GC contenders to just Geraint Thomas (Team Sky), Romain Bardet (Ag2r La Mondiale), Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) and Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott), all of whom will be hoping for good performances once again on the climb.

However other classification riders like four-time winner Chris Froome (Team Sky), Nairo Quintana (Movistar), and Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) will all be in contention for the stage win, even if they’ll surely also be looking forward to Alpe d’Huez on Thursday.

Catch-up with the best bits of the stage or read up on everything that happened on this long day of racing in our stage 11 report.

The 2018 Tour de France started in Noirmoitier en l’Île on Saturday July 7 and finishes three weeks later in Paris on Sunday, July 29.