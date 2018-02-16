Tweets of the week: Peter Sagan, Egan Bernal, Bradley Wiggins, and more

The best tweets from around the world of cycling this week

As we all know, cyclists and Twitter is often a fantastic combination, allowing the fans a behind the scenes look at what goes on in and around the professional peloton. Here are some of the tweets that caught our eye this week, including ones from Peter Sagan, Egan Bernal, Bradley Wiggins, and more.

1. Dario Cataldo really loves his bike

2. That new moustache looks great on you Marcel

3. #relationshipgoals

Husband and wife rest day 🤗🐷 A post shared by Lizzie D (@l_deignan) on Feb 12, 2018 at 3:06am PST

4. Incredible scenes

5. It’s all fun and games at the Wiggle High5 training camp

6. One day they’ll make a weird caricature statue of Egan Bernal too

7. Johan Museeuw repeats his famous Paris-Roubaix celebration

8. Expert advice from Brad Jefferson

9. Back stage at the Olympics, or a village hall HQ at a 3rd cat road race?

10. Peter Sagan enjoys a soft landing from a crash

We’ll be back in seven days time for more picks from the world of cycling social media.