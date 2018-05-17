Main sponsor confirmed for World Cycling Revival Festival this June

The hugely anticipated World Cycling Revival Festival has a new sponsor in London based watch designers Camden Watch Co.

Watch brand Camden Watch Co. has announced that it’ll be one of the main sponsors of the hotly anticipated track events of the year at Herne Hill Velodrome this coming June.

The World Cycling Revival Festival is a celebration of all things racing and will have vintage bikes raced by top world class sprinters like French champ, Francois Pervis with each bike being hand made by Condor.

Mark Beaumont will attempt R.White’s Penny Farthing Hour World Record, there will be a Brompton race with a price fund of over £10,000 and much more running from Thursday June 14th to Saturday June 16th.

Camden Watch Co. who prides itself on vintage design and already has a cycling themed watch on sale. The watch has a subtle spoke design, jersey-style embossed letters, saddle-inspired studs and a gear shaped crown. The Camden X KPP cycling watch which has been designed by Scarpa cyclist Kitty Pemberton-Platt.

Scarpa is a brand new grassroots racing team, which has been launched in collaboration with Rapha Custom clothing this year.

The London based brand says cycling has always been a passion of the companies: “Cycling has always been a passion of ours — we even have a small Camden Watch Co. cycling team — so working on this watch with Kitty was a delight. From small cycling details that we had never noticed ourselves to great anecdotes about cycling adventures, we not only learnt a lot but we had fun doing it.”

For further details of the World Cycling Revival or Camden Watch Co. visit: www.camdenwatchompany.com / www.cyclingrevival.com.