Movistar announces shoe partnership with Fizik, revealing beautiful custom shoes

Movistar has revealed a new shoe partnership with Fizik for the 2018 season

Spanish team Movistar took to its social media channels to announce a new shoe partnership with Fizik for 2018 and produced a video to show off the new shoes.

The team, including Nairo Quintana and Mikel Landa, will be racing the 2018 season in Fizik R1 Infinito shoes, the Italian brand’s top of the range shoes.

The video, which you can see below, shoes the Movistar team being handed new shoe boxes before revealing the R1 Infinito shoes that come with a custom colour scheme.

On the post, Movistar commented that it will be using Fizik’s competition shoes, which had been saddle sponsor for some time.

The video includes Quintana, Mikel Landa, Andrey Amador as well as others doing various games with the shoes.

The new shoes look great, and match the team’s new kit and new Canyon Ultimate bikes perfectly.

On one side, they’re the standard white, while on the other side they’re white at the front before having a beautiful blue and black fade, blending seamlessly between the new colours.

The new partnership marks an end to Movistar’s previous partnership with its long term sponsor, Diadora shoes.

The R1 Infinito shoes were released in late 2017 with their partners the R1 Infinito knitted shoe, both of which we first saw at Eurobike in August.

They boast Fizik’s new “infinite” closure system, which is supposed to offer more contact points for a more even closing system.

The shoes also have Dynamic Arch Support, which alters depending on how tight you wind the Boa Dials and are complete with a full carbon sole.

We look forward to seeing Movistar’s new kicks in action at the Tour Down Under in the next few weeks.