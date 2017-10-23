Tech of the week: lightweight bikes, winter riding and the new Strava update

This week, it’s been equipment for winter, ultra-light bikes and cycling apps that have made the tech news

Winter essentials and pick-me-ups

We’ve been running through the essentials for winter riding this week. You’ll need a sturdy set of wheels and we’ve had a look at Hunt Bike Wheels’s range to tell you what to look out for.

With shorter days, lighting is also very important and we’ve told you what you need here too, as well as suggesting ten purchases to make your winter rides just that bit less gloomy.

We’ve also had a look at Mavic’s new winter clothing options for men and women, including a waterproof jacket and bibshorts combo and insulated, reflective shoes.

Light and lighter

We’ve been keen on lightweight climbing bikes again this week, from Dan Evans’s hill climb bike, to our own custom 4.8kg Cannondale climbing machine, and the 5.9kg Look 785 Huez that we’ve just got in for test.

You probably wouldn’t want to ride any of those three bikes through the winter though (although the Look will sadly be condemned to an all-weather test regime here at Cycling Weekly). So we’ve also run through Ribble’s bike range this week, from its wallet-friendly winter road bikes to its track machine, via its cyclocross and time trial offerings.

Apps for everything

Strava has updated its user interface, so you can now tell everyone about your epic ride and how on the limit you were, along with posting shots of your cuts, bruises and broken bits.

Not that everyone is keen on the new look Strava though. Oh well, there are other cycling apps out there – we’ve given you our top 24.

As usual, we’ve had our various round-ups of internet cycling bargains too, covering the ever-popular Castelli, deals from Chain Reaction Cycles and Evans Cycles’s sale offers on its Cannondale Synapse range, with discounts of up to £1000.