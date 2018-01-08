Vielo Sport launches new UK-focussed bike range

First up, a carbon single ring gravel frameset

Vielo Sport has set out to design a small range of bicycles, designed for UK riders and UK conditions.

Vielo’s founder, Ian Hughes has over 35 years’ experience in the bike trade. He says that many bike brands sold in the UK are simply not designed to handle the poor state of the UK’s roads and the variable weather conditions in these isles.

The first model in the range will be the V+1, designed to provide performance on UK roads and to take in gravel and forest roads too. It’s got skinny, bump-absorbing seatstays and the disc brakes you’d expect on an all-terrain machine.

It’s also designed around single ring groupsets. You can also fit a dropper post, if you’re looking for ultimate off-road ability.

The V+1 has a unidirectional carbon frame, with a claimed weight of 890g and clearance for 42mm 700c tyres or wider, if fitted to 650b wheels. You also get internal cable routing and hidden mudguard mounts.

The V+1 frameset is priced at £2999, with a complete build with carbon seatpost and bars starting at £4299. Availability is expected from February and will include rideable demo bikes at the brand’s 12 dealer network.

For a closer look at the Vielo V+1, head over to the brand’s website.

The range is expected to expand in July 2018, with the launch of additional models with UK-oriented features.