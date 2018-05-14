Best Giro d’Italia rest day tweets

Riders and staff enjoy a well-earned break in Pescara

With the first week of the 2018 Giro d’Italia completed, the riders are enjoying a day off from racing in Pescara.

Rest days are invariably far from that for riders, as well as teams and staff. As well as physically recuperating via massages and trips to the team physio, the day will invariably include a light recovery ride, possibly a press conference, lots of eating and other essential duties before racing recommences the following morning.

And, of course it’s a chance for riders to catch up on social media. Here we collect together some of the Giro rest day tweets that have caught our eye

Team Sky‘s rest day profile looks pretty good to us

Team Sunweb will have had a similar rider in mind

Astana hit the cafe, which gives Miguel Angel Lopez a chance to catch up on the news

BMC Racing have a nice little glimpse of what goes on behind-the-scenes on a rest day

It seems that Mitchelton-Scott‘s ride was mainly about trying to keep dry

While Groupama-FDJ seem to have got a bit lost

Alex Dowsett seems to have had a bit of a rest day breakdown.

Bahrain-Merida did some really subtle product placement

Meanwhile the Quick-Step Floors staff were allowed a few minutes to let their hair down

The organisers have not taken mercy on the riders with a nice easy stage to ease them back in on Tuesday. Instead the riders will face the longest stage of the race: a 239km stage from Penne to Gualdo Tadino which rudely starts with a 15km climb almost straight from the gun.