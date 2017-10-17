Who are the favourites to win the 2018 Tour de France?

Froome favourite for fifth Tour de France title after route announcement

With the Tour de France 2018 route having been announced with a return for Alpe d’Huez and the cobbles of Paris-Roubaix, the bookies are still backing Chris Froome to take his fifth Tour de France victory in 2018.

The Team Sky rider triumphed by 54 seconds over Rigoberto Uran in 2017, and is already being tipped by some bookmakers to repeat his triumph and move level with Eddy Merckx, Jacques Anquetil, Bernard Hinault, and Miguel Indurain on five Tour wins.

Froome is currently commanding odds of 6/4 for the 2018 race, although some bookies have shifted their odds to make the Brit and odds-on

Watch: Best of the Tour de France 2017

Behind Froome, Tom Dumoulin is edging out Richie Porte as the second favourite, with the Dutchman at 9/2 despite the lack of time trial kilometres on the route, while Porte is tipped to bounce back from his horrendous crash in 2017 at odds of 81

After finishing outside the top 10 this year, Nairo Quintana is being tipped to once again mount a challenge with odds of 10/1, while Mikel Landa is at 12/1 and 2017 runner-up Rigoberto Uran not being fancied as far out as 33/1.

With Landa moving across to Movistar from Team Sky, then the British team’s best back-up option looks to be Geraint Thomas, although the Welshman’s odds vary at anything from 33/1 to 66/1.

Other British interest can be found in the Yates twins, with Adam tipped to outperform his brother, despite Simon winning the white jersey at the 2018 race.