Volta a Catalunya 2018 live TV guide

Where to watch live coverage and catch highlights of the 2018 edition of the Volta a Catalunya (March 19-25).

The next major stage race on the cycling calendar is the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya (March 19-25), with each stage of the Spanish race being broadcast live on Eurosport.

With the season now well underway the Grand Tour contenders are upping their training in a bid to be in the best shape before the main targets of the season.

Defending champion Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) will wear the number one, and will be hoping to pick up his third overall victory in the race, alongside 2016 champion Nairo Quintana and Paris-Nice winner Marc Soler.

British interest will come in the form both Adam and Simon Yates who will lead the charge for Mitchelton-Scott, while other potential contenders include Sergio Henao (Team Sky), Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First-Drapac), Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal), and Dan Martin and Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates).

Each stage will be broadcast live on Eurosport 1, with coverage generally starting around 14:45.

Volta a Catalunya 2017: Stages

Stage one, March 19: Calella to Calella, 152.3km

Stage two, March 20: Mataró – Valls, 175.6km

Stage three, March 21: Sant Cugat del Vallès – Vallter 2000, 199.2km

Stage four, March 22: Llanars – La Molina (Alp), 170.8km

Stage five, March 23: Llíva – Vielha val d’Aran, 212.9km

Stage six, March 24: Vielha val d’Aran – Torrefarrera, 194.2km

Stage seven, March 25: Barcelona to Barcelona, 154.8km

TV Schedule

Monday March 19

1445-1615 LIVE stage one on Eurosport 1

Tuesday March 20

1445-1615 LIVE stage two on Eurosport 1

Wednesday March 21

1445-1615 LIVE stage three on Eurosport 1

Thursday March 22

1445-1615 LIVE stage four on Eurosport 1

Friday March 23

1445-1615LIVE stage five on Eurosport 1

Saturday March 24

1445-1615 LIVE stage six on Eurosport 1

Sunday March 25

1200-1330 LIVE stage seven on Eurosport 1

Social media/web

Official Twitter account: @VoltaCatalunya

Official website: www.voltacatalunya.cat [in Catalan/Spanish]