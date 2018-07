We are proud to announce the first ever Cycling Weekly Awards in association with Garmin.

Cycling is part and parcel of everyday life for millions of people in the UK – and after 126 years of constant publication Cycling Weekly remains at the heart of Britain’s cycling scene, recognised as one of the sport’s best loved and most respected brands.

The awards celebrate the people who make road cycling so special, from the best professional riders to the cycling clubs and volunteers who knit the grassroots scene together.

There are 10 award categories. Seven of these are picked by the Cycling Weekly editorial team and a specially selected panel of judges. The remaining categories will be nominated and/or voted for by you, the reader.