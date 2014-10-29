Cycling Weekly Classifieds

Got something to sell? You can place a classified advert on these pages, and also in Cycling Weekly magazine, easily via our online shop.

Adverts cost £25 for bikes over £1000, and £20 for everything else. Please note that only the first 75 words of your advertisement will appear in Cycling Weekly magazine, so please keep your advert brief.

Remember that buying and selling privately can leave you exposed to scams. Click here for some simple advice.