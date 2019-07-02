Who have been the riders of the year so far?

The annual Cycling Weekly Awards in association with Garmin take place for the second time this year on November 28 in London, and we’re already taking an early look at the possible contenders for our riders of the year categories.

Places are by no means cemented at this points, particularly with some of cycling’s biggest events, including the Tour de France and Yorkshire World Championships, still to come, but we’ve decided to analyse some of the front runners at the halfway point in the year.

Let us know on social media who you think should be considered for each respective category.

Male rider of the year

Ethan Hayter

One of Britain’s brightest young talents, Ethan Hayter has already had an outstanding 2019, winning the A Travers les Hauts stage race in France, two stages and the points jersey in the Baby Giro, and the U23 British national road title.

Adam Yates

Adam Yates heads into the 2019 Tour de France in fine form. Second place overall at the Tirreno-Adriatico was followed up with a stage win and second overall at the Volta a Catalunya, a stage win and fifth overall at the Tour of the Basque Country, as well as fourth place in a gruelling edition of Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

Hugh Carthy

EF Education First’s Hugh Carthy has begun to come into his own in the WorldTour in 2019. A dedicated domestique, with free rein he showed his climbing prowess in an attacking display at the Giro d’Italia, where he finished 11th overall. A first top-level victory followed in June at the Tour de Suisse, where Carthy went on a near-100km solo break to win the queen stage.

Tom Pidcock

Confirming his all-round talent, Tom Pidcock has had another impressive year so far, particularly on the cyclocross bike. He took his first senior British cross national title as well as the U23 World title, before switching back to the road. The 19-year-old made history in June after becoming the first British rider to win the Paris-Roubaix Espoirs.

Female rider of the year

Alice Barnes

Alice Barnes had a relatively quiet year up until June, but made her season an outright success in late June. The 23-year-old became the first rider since Emma Pooley in 2010 to win both the British national road title and the British national time trial title in two outstanding rides.

Elinor Barker

Elinor Barker continued to stake her claim as one of Britain’s best all-round track talents as she impressively won the scratch race world title in February amongst a stacked field. The Welshwoman also took silver in the team pursuit at the World Championships in Poland.

Jess Roberts

Another rider with talent both on the road and on the track, Jess Roberts is focusing more on the track this year but has continued to deliver outstanding results all round. After two phenomenal wins over established sprinter Kirsten Wild at the Tour de Bretagne in June, Roberts went on to take European Games silver in the team pursuit and gold in the Madison at the end of the month.

Lizzie Deignan

Returning to racing after more than a year away, you could have forgiven Lizzie Deignan for struggling to find her feet by now. But a seventh place in her third race back, Liège-Bastogne-Liège, was a sign of things to come. From there the former world champion went on to take a stage win, the points classification and the overall in the Women’s Tour in June.

International rider of the year

Mathieu van der Poel

Cyclocross world champion Mathieu van der Poel made his biggest foray into road racing in his career in 2019. The prodigiously talented Dutchman has won six races in just 15 race days this year, while also taking fourth place on his Tour of Flanders debut after fighting back from a crash. His sensational victory at Amstel Gold Race will also live long in the memory.

Julian Alaphilippe

It’s hard to look past Julian Alaphilippe as the star of the season so far. The Frenchman has simply been a phenomenon; with powerful displays of climbing, sprinting and time trialling. His standout wins are surely his victories in Strade Bianche and Milan-San Remo, while he’s showing he’s the new king of La Flèche Wallonne.

Anna van der Breggen

Last year’s winner of this award Anna van der Breggen may not have had the flying start she had to 2018, but she’s nonetheless been impressive, winning a fifth consecutive Flèche Wallonne as well as the overall at the Tour of California in April.

Richard Carapaz

Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz made history in May by becoming the first rider from his nation to win a Grand Tour. The 26-year-old rode imperiously to victory at the Giro d’Italia, taking two stage wins along the way and beating big names like Vincenzo Nibali and Primož Roglič into pink.

Domestic rider of the year

John Archibald

John Archibald is making his name as one of the best track pursuiters, not on only in Britain, but globally. The Scotsman has taken two national title on the track this year, while also setting an individual pursuit world record at sea level in Switzerland. Archibald can also turn his hand to the road, finishing second in the National Championship time trial in June and third in the road race.

Connor Swift

Connor Swift would always find it hard to top 2018 when he became British national champion, but the Yorkshireman has not shied away this season. Riding for Madison-Genesis, he competed with some of the world’s best riders to take ninth overall at the Tour de Yorkshire and win the first round of the Tour Series in Redditch. His qualities were rewarded halfway through the season, as he made a mid-season transfer to French Pro Continental team Arkéa-Samsic.