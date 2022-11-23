Black Friday headphone deals 2022: savings on Apple, Shokz, Adidas and more

With Black Friday deals now in full swing, there's never been a better time to pick up a pair of headphones for your indoor workouts. Prices are being slashed as online retailers do battle, meaning that you're likely to find what you need at a considerable discount.

(Image credit: Future/Michelle Arthurs-Brennan)

We've been testing a wide range of headphones at Cycling Weekly recently, creating an extensive guide to the best headphones for cycling. Our reviewers have put wide variety of styles through their paces, from cabled to wireless and from in-ear to bone-conducting, detailing the pros and cons of each design to help you make an informed choice.

We've used all this information here too, to help us choose not only the best deals available but importantly the best deals on the best headphones, so you not only get a great price but a great product too.

We've split the headphone deals into USA and UK regions, so whatever side of the Atlantic you're on you'll be able to navigate them with ease. If you'd rather check out our main deals hub for all the best discounts we've handpicked from across the web, you can find our best Black Friday bike deals page here.

Black Friday Deals USA

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen): Was $249.00 , now $199.99 at Amazon It's rare to find any of the newest Apple products at a reduced price, so this deal on the 2nd generation AirPods is noteworthy, bringing the premium priced headphones to under $200. We reviewed the AirPods and found the high price tag to be justified given the features and functionality. They pair seamlessly with your other Apple products and deliver both noise cancelling total sound immersion and active sound amplification, all activated through the easy-to-use ear touch controls - you can even connect to Siri to read your messages while you work out!

(opens in new tab) Jaybird Vista 2 headphones: Was $149.99 , now $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Jaybird's Vista 2 headphones are designed specifically sports. We've yet to test them but they are known for being comfortable and adept at staying in your ear, even during tough workouts. What's more, they are water and sweat proof, the latter being vital for indoor training, and feature the brand's SurroundSense technology that can switch from active noise cancellation to active amplification of ambient noise depending on when and where you're using them. This deal is the best we've found and brings the Vista 2s under the $100 mark.

(opens in new tab) Haylou PurFree headphones: Was $119.99 , now $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) We rate the Haylou PurFree as the best value bone conducting headphones out there. During our testing they were comfortable to wear, quick charging and had no sound bleed - and at just 28g they're really lightweight too. This is currently the best online deal we could find and does bring the PurFrees under the $100 mark.

Black Friday Deals UK

(opens in new tab) Shokz OpenRun wireless headphones: Was £129.95 , now £89.95 at Wiggle (opens in new tab) We tested the OpenRun headphones and found them to be among the most comfortable we'd tried. Lightweight, they stayed put during training sessions. They're also a good fit for those cycling outdoors, thanks to both the 'stay put' design and the lack of noise cancellation, which helps you to hear traffic and retain better spacial awareness. This deal is the best we've found to date, and brings the OpenRun phones under £100.

(opens in new tab) Jaybird Vista 2 headphones: Was £189.99, now from £99.98 at Amazon (opens in new tab) We've yet to put the Vista 2 headphones through their paces but the brand and model is highly regarded thanks in no small part to the comfortable and secure fit they offer. Other features include water and sweatproofing, SurroundSense technology that offers both active noise cancellation and active amplification of ambient noise depending on usage and a wireless range of up to 10m. This deal is the best we've found and brings the Vista 2s in the grey colour to under £100.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen): Was £249.00 , now £239.00 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The latest Apple products aren't often discounted, so as of writing the best deal we could find on 2nd generation AirPods Pro was a saving of £10. However, when we tested the AirPods we were left suitably impressed. They were easy to use and sync with other Apple products, offered a custom fit via a choice of silicone tips and delivered great sound, all operated through the ear touch controls.

(opens in new tab) Adidas FWD-02 Sport headphones: Was £140.00 , now £112.00 at Urban Outfitters (opens in new tab) During testing we found that the FWD-02 really stayed in place, likely making them a good fit if you've struggled with in-ear headphones in the past. As well as the 'lock-in' design we rated them highly for both their ambient noise cancellation and their active noise option. The recharging case is also a neat addition, meaning that when you store them after use they begin charging.