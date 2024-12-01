Save over $300 on a Cervélo Áspero GRX 610 gravel bike with these Cyber Monday deals by shopping around and building it yourself

Three hundred dollars might not sound like much compared to some of the discounts we have seen this Cyber Monday like this Specialized Diverge STR Hannah found with $8000 off.

However, the build, which I will outline below and comes in at under $2900, does include a higher specification than the stock Cervélo Áspero and features many of Cycling Weekly's top recommended components. This considered it does start to add up to much more than $300.

The Stock 2024 Áspero GRX 610 is $3200 at Competitive Cyclist if you are interested.

Cervélo Áspero Gravel Frameset: Was $2600, now $1550 | Save 40% at Competitive Cyclist At 40% off and nearly $1000 off any frame with this level of discount would be hard to ignore but a Cervélo seems to add a certain allure to it. Even if you don't like this build, maybe you have an alloy frame or older carbon frame you would like to upgrade, this would be a great option. The Áspero is on the racier end of gravel but it's still more than capable of getting you off the beaten track.

Shimano GRX-610 Groupset: Was $1230.85, now $638.09 | Save 48% at Merlin Cycles Considering GRX610 only launched a little over a year ago, to see it with 48% off is pretty bonkers but unfortunately speaks volumes about the wider industry struggles. This deal includes Shimano XT MT-800 rotors in your desired diameter and Merlin also offers customisation on crank length and cassette size.

Hunt Bike Wheels 4 Season Gravel Wheels: Was $599, now $419.30 | Save 30% at Hunt I am slightly biased as I am a previous employee of Hunt and own three pairs of these very wheels. However, there just aren't many options for alloy wheels that can run wider gravel tyres, without going down the custom route. At under 1700 grams with a 25mm internal rim, at this price, there is very little competition.

WTB Resolute TCS gravel tyres: Was $65.95, now $32.93 | Save 50% at REI A similar specification to the WTB Vulpine found on the Cervélo stock build, I selected the WTB Resolute instead, as personally, it offers far greater off-road prowess. The stock Vulpine is the brand's 'fast-gravel' option and for the majority of my riding, it doesn't cut the mustard. Thats not to say it couldn't work for you, the Vulpine is also on offer at REI but only with a 30% discount.

Ergon SR Allroad: Was $79.95, now $63.89 | Save 20% at REI Rated as one of our best saddles for gravel riding and rough roads the Ergon SR allroad really helps to smooth out those rough surfaces. Its short nose, centre channel, cut out and high rebound foam covering are perfect for a little extra comfort.

Zipp Service Course B2 Seatpost: Was $60, now $41.16 | Save 31% at Backcountry The aluminium Service Course range of components from Zipp should need no introduction. It is all great stuff, with high-quality finishes and really just works. Unless you can stretch to a carbon post, there is little benefit to spending any more money on an aluminium post than this.

Easton EA50 Bar & Stem | Save 20% at Backcountry Bar: Was $54.99, now $43.99 Stem: Was $44.99, now $35.99 Just like the Service Course seat post above, Easton's range of aluminium EA50 finishing kit is quality and keeps things simple. The EA50 stem comes in a decent range of lengths and features 3D forging keeping weight low and allowing a sleeker finish. While the bar has more than enough flare for gravel riding at 16 degrees. Most noteably it has a pretty short reach at 80mm which is great for the longer GRX shifters.

Lizard Skins DSP 3.2mm Bar Tape: Was $47.99, now $36.25 | Save 24% at Amazon An area where bike brands like to shave a few cents, the Lizard Skin DSP tape is far better than any stock tape. At 3.2mm thick the DSP tape adds that little extra cushion needed in a gravel cockpit.

The Cervélo Áspero is considered by many as a gravel race bike. It features a 71-degree head angle and 73-degree seat angle which does hint at this. However, reach and stack are in line with the rest of the market and makes it no 'racier' than its competitors. For most, it is likely the very short 420mm chainstays which mean it's thought of as the racer's choice.

With room to squeeze in a 42mm tyre and up to 49mm in 650b, it is one of the few dual-wheel size compatibility bikes available.

It's been some time since we tested the Cervélo Áspero but it has stood the test of time and still features as one of our best gravel bikes.

