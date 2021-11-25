Where can I buy a bike computer headunit this Black Friday?

With the Black Friday deals 2021 all rolling in, there are some great discount to be grabbed on cycling headunits and bike computers.

From data tracking to route following, a GPS enabled bike computer with a good set of base maps can transform your rides.

From data tracking to route following, a GPS enabled bike computer with a good set of base maps can transform your rides.

Otherwise, read on to find the best head unit discounts this Black Friday.

Where to buy head units USA

Garmin Edge 1030: Save 23% at ProBikeKit, Garmin Edge 1030: Save 23% at ProBikeKit, now $544.99 The main features that set the Edge 1030 apart from the 830 and the 530 are that it has a larger screen and longer battery life. It also has a touch screen, unlike the Edge 530. Base maps come preinstalled, making it easy to follow your planned route

Hammerhead Karoo 2 Custom Kit Bundle: Save 27% at Wiggle, Hammerhead Karoo 2 Custom Kit Bundle: Save 27% at Wiggle, now $455.00 Garmin certainly has a hegemony when it comes to bike computers, but newcomer to the market Hammerhead presents a very interesting alternative with the Karoo 2. It features an interface more like a smartphone than a bike computer and the web platform makes it super easy to push rides to your head unit.

Garmin Edge 830: Save 13% at REI, Garmin Edge 830: Save 13% at REI, now $349.99 A size smaller than the flagship Edge 1030, the Edge 830 still packs in most of the same features, including touchscreen capability, preloaded base maps and wireless syncing of routes and rides.

Garmin Edge 530: Save 17% at REI, Garmin Edge 530: Save 17% at REI, now $249.99 Missing out on the touchscreen of the higher tier models, the Edge 530's software functionality is almost identical, making this one of the best value head units on the market. The basemaps are easy to read, while routes and rides are synced wirelessly.

Lezyne Mega Color Loaded Bundle: Save 38% at ProBikeKit, Lezyne Mega Color Loaded Bundle: Save 38% at ProBikeKit, now $228.99 Currently undercutting even the Edge 530 on price thanks to its current huge discount, the Lezyne Mega similarly offers an easy to read basemap and can sync with Strava.

Garmin Edge Explore: Save 22% at ProBikeKit, Garmin Edge Explore: Save 22% at ProBikeKit, now $235.49 If you're not looking for all the bells and whistles of the Edge 1030 – but would still like a larger headunit for clearly reading maps – the Edge Explore touring head unit is a great option.

Where to buy head units UK

Garmin Edge 1030 Plus: Save 17% at Wiggle, Garmin Edge 1030 Plus: Save 17% at Wiggle, now £429.99 The Edge 1030 is Garmin's flagship head unit and features a larger screen that both the 830 and the 530, as well as touchscreen functionality, which is omitted on the 530. Base maps comes preinstalled making it easy to follow your planned route, while the larger body also boost battery life.

Hammerhead Karoo 2 Custom Kit Bundle: Save 23% at Wiggle, Hammerhead Karoo 2 Custom Kit Bundle: Save 23% at Wiggle, now £349.99 Although Garmin might be the biggest player, Hammerhead does present a very strong alternative in the form of its Karoo 2 head unit. The interface is more like a smartphone than a bike computer, while the Hammerhead platform makes it super easy to push routes to the unit.

Garmin Edge 830: Save 20% at Wiggle, Garmin Edge 830: Save 20% at Wiggle, now £279.99 Although the body size is smaller than the Edge 1030, this head unit still offers most of the same features, including the touchscreen functionality. Preloaded base maps come with the 830 and it also allows for the wireless syncing of routes and rides.

Garmin Edge 530: Save 23% at Wiggle, Garmin Edge 530: Save 23% at Wiggle, now £199.99 You do miss out on the touchscreen present in Garmin's higher tier headunits, but the software functionality is almost identical – making this one of the best value head units on the market. The basemaps are easy to read, while routes and rides are synced wirelessly.

Lezyne Mega Colour Loaded Bundle: Save 29% at ProBikeKit, Lezyne Mega Colour Loaded Bundle: Save 29% at ProBikeKit, now £192.49 Thanks to the current huge discount, the Lezyne Mega is even undercutting the Garmin Edge 530. It too offers easy to read basemaps and can sync your rides to Strava.

Garmin Edge Explore: Save 10% at ProBikeKit, Garmin Edge Explore: Save 10% at ProBikeKit, now £197.99 If you don't need the bells and whistles of the Edge 1030, but you would still quite like the larger screen size for clearly reading maps, the Edge Explore touring head unit presents a great option.

That's all for now, we'll keep on updating this page with new deals as the come along.