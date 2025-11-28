Woom-onomics: a rare discount this Black Friday means you can buy a Woom bike cheap and could get most of the purchase price back when you sell it

Betting on stocks and shares is risky business. There's always a disclaimer that says your investment can go up or down. When you invest in a grown ups bicycle however, depreciation is an expected part of ownership. And it can be a painful reality. To check out deals on our big-kid bikes head over to our live blog, but if you're in the market for a kids bike, hang on here for a second and check out the rationale for this deal.

With kids bikes, good ones change hands in the School car park amongst savvy parents for nearly the price Mum and Dad paid for them.

As a result, quality items, like the Woom 1 from Woom bikes don't come up on sale often, and there's a perfectly good reason for that: they sell out, and don't need to do discounts to shift their stock. The brand features regularly in our reviews.

That means – if you can find a deal – you can invest in one today at a discount, and when you come to sell it, you'll be ahead of the other parents at pick up time and, if you've bought the right brand, you're extremely likely to feel like you made a very good decision.

You just can't do that with many second-hand bikes, such is the level of depreciation on the bigger wheeled items.

With quality kids bikes it's completely different. Need proof? A quick glance at Facebook Marketplace, and you have five Woom 1's advertised here locally at £180-£200. Whilst other models from other brands have tanked, selling for £20 or £30.

With a Black Friday deal today, the retail price brand new is down to $236 (around, that's only a 5% discount, which doesn't sound a lot when we're finding deals of 50% and 60% on other 'grown up' cycling lines, but with these bikes, that means you can enjoy a brand new model, with all the guarantees and customer service Woom are well known for, and sell it when you're done with it, for something very close to what you paid for it.

If you make the price that five advertisers are asking on Marketplace for a second-hand model today, you could find you have spent less than $50 on one of the best kids balance bikes out there.

After Black Friday and in the run up to Christmas, they're not only likely to sell out of their most popular lines, this may also be the last time this year we see this kind of deal from Woom so act fast.

Woom 1 balance bike on rare discount Save 5% Woom Woom 1: was $249 now $236 at Amazon Woom 1's hold their value, so buying one now whilst it's cheap could be a savvy investment. The brand is known for better build quality, and specially made components designed for smaller hands so your kids get the best start in their cycling life.