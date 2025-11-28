Woom-onomics: a rare discount this Black Friday means you can buy a Woom bike cheap and could get most of the purchase price back when you sell it

Kids bikes hold their money, but Woom bikes are getting really popular and are a good bet if you want to pass it on to the next child, or sell it on

Woom bike against white backdrop
(Image credit: Woom)
Andy Carr's avatar
By
published

Betting on stocks and shares is risky business. There's always a disclaimer that says your investment can go up or down. When you invest in a grown ups bicycle however, depreciation is an expected part of ownership. And it can be a painful reality. To check out deals on our big-kid bikes head over to our live blog, but if you're in the market for a kids bike, hang on here for a second and check out the rationale for this deal.

With kids bikes, good ones change hands in the School car park amongst savvy parents for nearly the price Mum and Dad paid for them.

That means – if you can find a deal – you can invest in one today at a discount, and when you come to sell it, you'll be ahead of the other parents at pick up time and, if you've bought the right brand, you're extremely likely to feel like you made a very good decision.

With quality kids bikes it's completely different. Need proof? A quick glance at Facebook Marketplace, and you have five Woom 1's advertised here locally at £180-£200. Whilst other models from other brands have tanked, selling for £20 or £30.

Woom Woom 1
Woom 1 balance bike on rare discount
Save 5%
Woom Woom 1: was $249 now $236 at Amazon

Woom 1's hold their value, so buying one now whilst it's cheap could be a savvy investment.

The brand is known for better build quality, and specially made components designed for smaller hands so your kids get the best start in their cycling life.

View Deal
Explore More
Andy Carr
Andy Carr
Cycling Weekly Tech Editor

Andy Carr is the tech editor at Cycling Weekly. He was founder of Spoon Customs, where for ten years, him and his team designed and built some of the world's most coveted custom bikes. The company also created Gun Control Custom Paint. Together the brands championed the highest standards in fit, fabrication and finishing.

Nowadays, Andy is based in Norfolk, where he loves riding almost anything with two-wheels. He was an alpine ride guide for a time, and gets back to the Southern Alps as often as possible.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.