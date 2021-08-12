Adidas unveils striking new gravel shoe
The shoe is the first off-road cycling footwear designed by the sports brand
Adidas has unveiled its latest addition to the cycling catalogue, its first shoe designed specifically for gravel riding.
Creatively dubbed The Gravel Shoe, Adidas has released its latest product for odd-road cyclists, with plenty of support against the elements and striking visuals.
Last year the sporting brand unveiled its first cycling shoe release for 15 years, The Road Shoe, with the new gravel option its latest addition to the cycling world, retailing at £160.
General manager of Adidas Specialist Sports, Celine Del genes said: “The launch of The Gravel Shoe is an exciting moment for us, as we enter into one of the fastest growing communities in cycling for the first time.
Our ambition is to cater to the needs of a rapidly developing new cycling culture by creating accessible high-quality products that empower more people to clip in and ride. Having already revealed footwear and apparel solutions for road and city cyclists, we are excited to provide access to some new and exciting paths for cyclists with The Gravel Shoe.”
Adidas says The Gravel Shoe has reinforced materials in the upper and an internal sock construction for great protection, with protective posts on the soul that allow for easier walking off the bike. The shoe is compatible with two-bolt cleats.
The brand says that after consultation with cycling communities in London, Los Angeles, and Germany, it found that cycling culture is changing as riders are looking for more versatile products that fit into their lives on and off the bike. This new product will sit alongside The Road Shoe and the Velosamba, which was designed for city cycling.
>>> SRAM, RockShox and Zipp launch XPLR: front suspension, dropper post, 1x gearing for gravel bikes
The Gravel shoe has launched in tow unisex colour-ways - an all-black design and a multi-colour option - and is available from August 11 on adidas.co.uk and the Adidas app.
Alex is the digital news editor for CyclingWeekly.com. After gaining experience in local newsrooms, national newspapers and in digital journalism, Alex found his calling in cycling, first as a reporter and now as news editor responsible for Cycling Weekly's online news output.
Since pro cycling first captured his heart during the 2010 Tour de France (specifically the Contador-Schleck battle) and joining CW in 2018, Alex has covered three Tours de France, multiple editions of the Tour of Britain, and the World Championships, while both writing and video presenting for Cycling Weekly. He also specialises in fitness writing, often throwing himself into the deep end to help readers improve their own power numbers.
Away from journalism, Alex is a national level time triallist, avid gamer, and can usually be found buried in an eclectic selection of books.
