Adidas unveils striking new gravel shoe

Adidas has unveiled its latest addition to the cycling catalogue, its first shoe designed specifically for gravel riding.

Creatively dubbed The Gravel Shoe, Adidas has released its latest product for odd-road cyclists, with plenty of support against the elements and striking visuals.

Last year the sporting brand unveiled its first cycling shoe release for 15 years, The Road Shoe, with the new gravel option its latest addition to the cycling world, retailing at £160.

The striking colourway for The Gravel Shoe (Image credit: Adidas)

General manager of Adidas Specialist Sports, Celine Del genes said: “The launch of The Gravel Shoe is an exciting moment for us, as we enter into one of the fastest growing communities in cycling for the first time.

Our ambition is to cater to the needs of a rapidly developing new cycling culture by creating accessible high-quality products that empower more people to clip in and ride. Having already revealed footwear and apparel solutions for road and city cyclists, we are excited to provide access to some new and exciting paths for cyclists with The Gravel Shoe.”

The Adidas off-road shoe in all black (Image credit: Adidas)

Adidas says The Gravel Shoe has reinforced materials in the upper and an internal sock construction for great protection, with protective posts on the soul that allow for easier walking off the bike. The shoe is compatible with two-bolt cleats.

The brand says that after consultation with cycling communities in London, Los Angeles, and Germany, it found that cycling culture is changing as riders are looking for more versatile products that fit into their lives on and off the bike. This new product will sit alongside The Road Shoe and the Velosamba, which was designed for city cycling.

The Gravel shoe has launched in tow unisex colour-ways - an all-black design and a multi-colour option - and is available from August 11 on adidas.co.uk and the Adidas app.