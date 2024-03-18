Bike gifted to the Pope by Egan Bernal goes up for auction

Less than three years after he received it as a present, Pope Francis’s special edition Pinarello has gone to auction.

The bike, a Dogma F12, was gifted to the Pope by Egan Bernal following his Giro d’Italia victory in 2021. It is coloured in the national flag of the supreme pontiff’s native Argentina, and equipped with a Shimano Ultegra groupset.

At the time of writing, the current bid on Dutch auction website Catawiki is just €2,000 (£1,710, $2,178). The auctioneers estimate that it will reach a sale price of up to €30,000 (£25,655, $32,671), more than twice the market value of a standard Dogma F12.

When Bernal met the Pope in June 2021, he said the moment was “more important than winning the Giro and the Tour”.

“I think I’ve had many experiences in my life, but this is unique,” said the Colombian, who is a Catholic. “It’s the most beautiful experience I have had in my life.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alongside the bike, Bernal also gave the Pope a signed Giro d’Italia maglia rosa, size XS, which is also available on the auction site. He said the gifts were “from all Colombians because right now they need your blessing,” referring to social protests in his home country at the time.

In the auction listing for the Pinarello, Catawiki describes the bike as a “unique piece in the world, both for what it symbolizes and for its particular design”. The site’s sports memorabilia expert, Ana Maria Covrig, also a former pro cyclist, said it is a “privilege” to auction the item. “It is a truly remarkable moment for Catawiki,” she added.

The Dogma F12 is a size 53cm frame, with Vision wheels, Pirelli P Zero tyres, and Most Talon Ultra handlebars. It is uncertain if the Pope has ever ridden the bike; however, the pristine state of the white bar tape suggests he has not.

The auction ends this Sunday, 24 March, at 7pm CET (6pm GMT).

Both the bike and the jersey are listed by a private seller, who has asked to remain anonymous. Cycling Weekly has contacted the Vatican for comment on when and why the bike left the Pope’s ownership.

In 2020, a Specialized Venge given to Pope Francis by three-time world champion Peter Sagan was auctioned off for charity. It eventually sold for €30,000.