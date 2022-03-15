British rider breaks junior national Hour Record
British Cycling officiated Fred Meredith's attempt as he rode a record-breaking 49.184km
Fred Meredith set the new junior British Hour Record at the Geraint Thomas National Velodrome in Newport, Wales, on Monday 14 March, with the 17-year-old from Welshpool covering 49.184km.
While the UCI doesn't recognise or has never ratified the junior world hour record, British Cycling agreed to recognise the British junior record. British Cycling officiated the attempt, with Meredith beating the previous record of 48.5km.
Despite suffering a puncture on the second lap of the challenge, Meredith restarted his attempt to set the junior record, which he hopes will motivate others to get riding and emulate his success.
“I’m so glad to have achieved this record," said Fred, "and after such a fantastic build-up I couldn’t be happier. I hope my efforts have inspired others to get on a bike and get involved in the sport.
“I must say a huge thank you to everyone who got behind me and lent me their skills, knowledge, experience, and also their gear.”
Meredith is the Welsh Junior Time Trial Champion and races for Holohan Coaching Race Team in Shrewsbury, and had Dan Bigham on hand to offer support and guidance throughout the day.
Bigham also lent Meredith the track bike he used to claim his own British Hour Record in October 2021, where he achieved a distance of 54.723km. The 30-year-old praised Meredith for his efforts on the same track he won a sixth national title in the British National Track Championships individual pursuit just a week-and-a-half before.
“Very well done to Fred," Bigham said, "it’s been a pleasure to support and advise his ambition to set a new junior hour record. He put a solid and ambitious plan in place and has worked hard to put himself in the best position to achieve his goal. Congratulations.”
Liam Holohan, Meredith's coach at Holohan Coaching Race Team, also expressed his delight at seeing the young rider complete a record-breaking 49.184km.
‘I am very happy to see Fred achieve his goal," said Holohan. "We had a process in place which he very diligently followed despite also studying for his A-Levels at the same time. His attention to detail is excellent and his enthusiasm and love for the sport makes him a pleasure to coach. Many congratulations to him."
Hi, I'm a Trainee News Writer at Cycling Weekly.
I have worked for Future across its various sports titles since December 2020, writing news for Cycling Weekly, FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture. I am currently studying for a NCTJ qualification alongside my role as Trainee News Writer at the company.
Prior to joining Future I attended Cardiff University, earning a degree in Journalism & Communications.
