Dan Bigham breaks British record for men's individual pursuit at National Track Championships
The Ineos Grenadiers Performance Engineer set a hugely impressive time of 4-05.274
Dan Bigham has set a new national record in the men's individual pursuit at the British National Track Championships, with a time of 4-05.274.
Contested over 4km, Bigham beat John Archibald's 2019 record of 4-09.584 by four seconds to set the new British record in the individual pursuit. The 30-year-old achieved the feat during the heats of the event at the Geraint Thomas National Velodrome of Wales on Friday, riding at an average speed of 58.709km/h.
Bigham now faces Charlie Tanfield in the final of the individual pursuit at the Championships, and will secure his sixth national title if he crosses the finish line first. The Newcastle-born rider previously won the individual pursuit in 2017, alongside the kilo and team pursuit. He then won the team pursuit again in both 2019 and 2020.
It's a new national record!! 🏆🏆🏆@DanBiggles22 goes fastest in the men's 4km pursuit with a time of 4:05:274.Let's see how he goes against @CharlieTanfield in the final!#TrackChamps pic.twitter.com/XnZlkrHtkHMarch 4, 2022
However, Tanfield's heat time of 4-08.953 suggests he won't be an easy opponent, especially considering he would've set a new national record if it wasn't for Bigham's superb performance. Tanfield is an individual pursuit Commonwealth Games gold medal holder and previously won the event at the nationals in 2018 at Bigham's expense.
The pair will do battle for the coveted red, white and blue national champions' jerseys on Friday night at the velodrome in Newport.
This achievement means Bigham has set two national records in the space of just five months, with his individual pursuit coming after he clocked a distance of 54.723 kilometres to break Bradley Wiggins' British national Hour Record, in October 2021.
Bigham joined Ineos Grenadiers at the start of 2022 as a Performance Engineer, where he is helping to bring Formula 1 engineering to the British team, while also riding time trials for them too.
The British National Track Championships started on March 3, and runs until March 6. The event finishes on Sunday with the men's keirin, men's scratch race, and women's team sprint, after four action-packed days of track cycling.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Hi, I'm a Trainee News Writer at Cycling Weekly.
I have worked for Future across its various sports titles since December 2020, writing news for Cycling Weekly, FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture. I am currently studying for a NCTJ qualification alongside my role as Trainee News Writer at the company.
Prior to joining Future I attended Cardiff University, earning a degree in Journalism & Communications.
-
-
Tech round up: MET Trenta 3K helmet, Assos Mille GTC gravel kit, The Midlife Cyclist by Phil Cavell, MAAP Draft Team Jacket
Helmets, gravel gear and book reviews this week – plus a look back at some unorthodox handlebars
By Stefan Abram • Published
-
Mathieu van der Poel won't be racing for at least two more weeks
The Dutchman misses out on defending his Strade Bianche title, with his return to action still unconfirmed
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Ineos Grenadiers enlist Dan Bigham to bring F1 engineering to bike racing
The Englishman will be allowed to ride time-trials as well as helping the team with aerodynamics
By Adam Becket • Published
-
'I only need seven extra watts': Dan Bigham to attempt to beat World Hour Record in 2022
The engineer is debating whether to ride his event at altitude or sea level
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published