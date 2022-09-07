Cameron Meyer appointed as British Cycling track coach
The Australian will coach the women's endurance team
British Cycling has appointed Cameron Meyer as the new coach of its women's track endurance team.
The announcement comes just two days after Meyer called time on his professional racing career, from which he will retire at the end of the season.
In a statement shared by British Cycling, the 34-year-old said: "I am really excited to start the next chapter of my life post racing career and develop my coaching knowledge with British Cycling.
"The women's endurance program has had so much success and it's a privilege to help add my experience to the group on our way to the next Olympics in Paris in 2024."
The Australian, who currently rides for BikeExchange-Jayco, is a nine-time track world champion, having won titles in the points race, madison and team pursuit. His major successes on the road have come primarily against the clock, winning back-to-back national time trial championships in 2010 and 2011 - a feat he would go on to repeat in the road race 10 years later.
When he announced his retirement on Monday, Meyer wrote on Instagram that the time had come to "change lanes".
"I look proudly upon what I was able to accomplish," he continued, before alluding to his new role. "Riding and racing bikes will always be a part of me and I can not wait to start down a new career path of helping athletes achieve their dreams. Watch this space!"
It is now hoped that the 34-year-old can bring his expertise in endurance disciplines to British Cycling's illustrious women's team, which includes Olympic gold medalists Laura Kenny, Katie Archibald and Elinor Barker.
Stephen Park, performance director at British Cycling, said: "We’re thrilled to welcome Cameron to the team and look forward to benefitting from the experience he has gained over 15 years in the pro peloton.
"We look forward to seeing how his influence can help to provide our riders with the best possible platform to fulfil their potential on the world stage."
