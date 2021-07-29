Clásica San Sebastián 2021 start lists: Julian Alaphilippe and Audrey Cordon-Ragot star in Basque one-day race
The battle around the regional capital of San Sebastián has attracted solid fields in the men's and women's races despite the Olympics
The Clásica San Sebastián is a hilly one-day race around the Basque Country's regional capital of San Sebastián taking on some of the areas toughest climbs - here is the start list for the 2021 edition.
This year sees the men tackle a 223.5km route for the 41st running of the event, whereas the women have just 139.8km of racing in their third edition of the race over similar roads, both on Saturday (July 31).
It is part of the UCI WorldTour and usually attracts some of the biggest names of the sport coming off the back of the Tour de France and going into the final block of racing including the Vuelta a España.
The race did not take place in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
In this year's event defending champion, Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck - Quick-Step) will not be taking part as he is over in Japan at the Olympics and didn't fancy the close turnaround.
Instead, Deceuninck - Quick-Step send their star rider and world champion, Julian Alaphilippe who won this race back in 2018. But even though he is the standout name, it is likely not going to go all his way.
Former winner and two-time podium sitter at the race, Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) is currently down to race but most teams are not yet confirmed. UAE Team Emirates have also brought strong riders with a focus likely on Diego Ulissi, Matteo Trentin and 18-year-old Juan Ayuso, who has already shown he has good legs in the last week by finishing just behind Luis León Sánchez in the Prueba Villafranca.
Miguel Ángel López (Movistar) will be looking to put a poor Tour de France behind him, Giovanni Aleotti (Bora-Hansgrohe) will want to be keeping hold of the form that saw him win the Sibiu Tour in Romania as well as many more.
In the women's race, it is a bit slim on the star names with most heading to race on the road or track in Tokyo. However, there are some solid riders who are expected to fight it out.
>>> Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games cycling schedule: when to watch the racing
Defending champion, Lucy Kennedy (BikeExchange) is back again with the Australian team that has a solid line-up around her. But, she will face challenges from the likes of former and current French champions Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Trek-Segafredo) and Évita Muzic (FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope) as well as a few other outsiders.
Here are the provisional men's and women's start lists for the race:
Men's Clásica San Sebastián 2021 starlist
Deceuninck - Quick-Step
ALAPHILIPPE Julian
KNOX James
ŠTYBAR Zdenek
ČERNY Josef
CATTANEO Mattia
HONORÉ Mikkel
DEVENYNS Dries
Trek-Segafredo
MOLLEMA Bauke
BRAMBILLA Ginaluca
CICCONE Giulio
KAMP Alex
QUARTERMAN Charlie
NIBALI Antonio
LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
UAE Team Emriates
ULISSI Diego
TRENTIN Matteo
AYUSO Juan
COVI Alessandro
CONTI Valerio
DE LA CRUZ David
RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
Movistar Team
LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
JORGENSON Matteo
Bora-Hansgrohe
ALEOTTI Giovanni
SCHELLIN Ide
FABBRO Matteo
WANDAHL Frederick
Astana-Premier Tech
SÁNCHEZ Luis León
ROMO Javier
IZAGIRRE Gorka
RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
FEDOROV Yevgeniy
STALNOV Nikita
NATAROV Yuriy
Israel Start-Up Nation
HERMANS Ben
Ineos Grenadiers
SOSA Iván
RIVERA Brandon
HENAO Sebastián
EF Education-Nippo
GUERREIRO Ruben
CARR Simon
POWLESS Neilson
CAICEDO Jonathan
Lotto-Soudal
CONCA Filippo
OLDANI Stefano
GOOSSENS Kobe
Ag2r-Citroën Team
GALLOPIN Tony
CALMEJANE Lilian
Team Jumbo-Visma
OOMEN Sam
BOUWMAN Koen
HARPER Chris
HOFSTEDE Lennard
Team BikeExchange
SCHULTZ Nick
STANNARD Robert
NIEVE Mikel
Bahrain Victorious
LANDA Mikel
PADUN Mark
MÄDER Gino
VALLS Rafael
Team Qhubeka-NextHash
POWER Robert
BARBERO Carlos
Cofidis
FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
HERRADA José
BARCELÓ Fernando
Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
VLIEGEN Loïc
HERMANS Quinten
EIKING Odd Christian
Team DSM
HINDLEY Jai
VERMAERKE Kevin
HAMILTON Chris
HAGA Chad
Team TotalEnergies
DE LA PARTE Víctor
Team Arkéa-Samsic
BARGUIL Warren
FLÓREZ Miguel
ANACONA Winner
RUSSO Clément
Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
LASTRA Jonathan
Euskaltel-Euskadi
BIZKARRA Mikel
Equipo Kern Pharma Burgos-BH
ADRIÀ Roger
Women's Clásica San Sebastián 2021 start list
Team BikeExchange
KENNEDY Lucy
Movistar Team
OYARBIDE Lourdes
Trek-Segafredo
CORDON-RAGOT Audrey
WINDER Ruth
VAN DIJK Ellen
Liv Racing
PALADIN Soraya
FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
MUZIC Évita
CHAPMAN Brodie
Alé-BTC-Ljubljana
GUDERZO Tatiana
WRIGHT Sophie
BOOGAARD Maaike
Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
MAGNALDI Erica
VIECELI Lara
Valcar-Travel & Service
SANGUINETI Ilaria
A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling
MERINO Eider
Top Girls-Fassa Bortolo
BALDUCCI Michela
Team Farto-BTC
Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi
Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte
Bizkaia Durango
Massi-Tactic Women Team
Eneicat-RBH Global
Burgos Women Cycling Team
Sopela Women's Team
Tim Bonville-Ginn is one of Cycling Weekly's content writers for the web team responsible for writing stories on racing, tech, updating evergreen pages as well as the weekly email newsletter.
Bonville-Ginn started working in cycling journalism while still at school and university for a voluntary site based on Twitter before also doing slots for Eurosport's online web team and has been on location at the Tour de Yorkshire, Tour of Britain, UCI World Championships and various track events. He then joined the Cycling Weekly team in late February of 2020.
When not writing stories for the site, Bonville-Ginn doesn't really switch off his cycling side as he watches every race that is televised as well as being a rider himself and a regular user of the game Pro Cycling Manager.
He rides a Specialized Tarmac SL4 when out on his local roads back in West Yorkshire as well as in northern Hampshire with the hills and mountains being his preferred terrain.
