Clásica San Sebastián 2021 start lists: Julian Alaphilippe and Audrey Cordon-Ragot star in Basque one-day race

The battle around the regional capital of San Sebastián has attracted solid fields in the men's and women's races despite the Olympics

Julian Alaphilippe riding at the 2021 Tour de France
The Clásica San Sebastián is a hilly one-day race around the Basque Country's regional capital of San Sebastián taking on some of the areas toughest climbs - here is the start list for the 2021 edition. 

This year sees the men tackle a 223.5km route for the 41st running of the event, whereas the women have just 139.8km of racing in their third edition of the race over similar roads, both on Saturday (July 31). 

It is part of the UCI WorldTour and usually attracts some of the biggest names of the sport coming off the back of the Tour de France and going into the final block of racing including the Vuelta a España.

The race did not take place in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In this year's event defending champion, Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck - Quick-Step) will not be taking part as he is over in Japan at the Olympics and didn't fancy the close turnaround.

Instead, Deceuninck - Quick-Step send their star rider and world champion, Julian Alaphilippe who won this race back in 2018. But even though he is the standout name, it is likely not going to go all his way.

Former winner and two-time podium sitter at the race, Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) is currently down to race but most teams are not yet confirmed. UAE Team Emirates have also brought strong riders with a focus likely on Diego Ulissi, Matteo Trentin and 18-year-old Juan Ayuso, who has already shown he has good legs in the last week by finishing just behind Luis León Sánchez in the Prueba Villafranca. 

Miguel Ángel López (Movistar) will be looking to put a poor Tour de France behind him, Giovanni Aleotti (Bora-Hansgrohe) will want to be keeping hold of the form that saw him win the Sibiu Tour in Romania as well as many more.

In the women's race, it is a bit slim on the star names with most heading to race on the road or track in Tokyo. However, there are some solid riders who are expected to fight it out. 

>>> Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games cycling schedule: when to watch the racing

Defending champion, Lucy Kennedy (BikeExchange) is back again with the Australian team that has a solid line-up around her. But, she will face challenges from the likes of former and current French champions Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Trek-Segafredo) and Évita Muzic (FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope) as well as a few other outsiders.

Here are the provisional men's and women's start lists for the race: 

Men's Clásica San Sebastián 2021 starlist 

Deceuninck - Quick-Step 

ALAPHILIPPE Julian
KNOX James
ŠTYBAR Zdenek
ČERNY Josef
CATTANEO Mattia
HONORÉ Mikkel
DEVENYNS Dries

Trek-Segafredo 

MOLLEMA Bauke
BRAMBILLA Ginaluca
CICCONE Giulio
KAMP Alex
QUARTERMAN Charlie
NIBALI Antonio
LÓPEZ Juan Pedro

UAE Team Emriates 

ULISSI Diego
TRENTIN Matteo
AYUSO Juan
COVI Alessandro
CONTI Valerio
DE LA CRUZ David
RIABUSHENKO Alexandr

Movistar Team 

LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
JORGENSON Matteo

Bora-Hansgrohe 

ALEOTTI Giovanni
SCHELLIN Ide
FABBRO Matteo
WANDAHL Frederick

Astana-Premier Tech 

SÁNCHEZ Luis León
ROMO Javier
IZAGIRRE Gorka
RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
FEDOROV Yevgeniy
STALNOV Nikita
NATAROV Yuriy

Israel Start-Up Nation 

HERMANS Ben

Ineos Grenadiers 

SOSA Iván
RIVERA Brandon
HENAO Sebastián

EF Education-Nippo 

GUERREIRO Ruben
CARR Simon
POWLESS Neilson
CAICEDO Jonathan

Lotto-Soudal 

CONCA Filippo
OLDANI Stefano
GOOSSENS Kobe

Ag2r-Citroën Team 

GALLOPIN Tony
CALMEJANE Lilian

Team Jumbo-Visma 

OOMEN Sam
BOUWMAN Koen
HARPER Chris
HOFSTEDE Lennard

Team BikeExchange 

SCHULTZ Nick
STANNARD Robert
NIEVE Mikel

Bahrain Victorious 

LANDA Mikel
PADUN Mark
MÄDER Gino
VALLS Rafael

Team Qhubeka-NextHash 

POWER Robert
BARBERO Carlos

Cofidis 

FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
HERRADA José
BARCELÓ Fernando

Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 

VLIEGEN Loïc
HERMANS Quinten
EIKING Odd Christian

Team DSM 

HINDLEY Jai
VERMAERKE Kevin
HAMILTON Chris
HAGA Chad

Team TotalEnergies 

DE LA PARTE Víctor

Team Arkéa-Samsic 

BARGUIL Warren
FLÓREZ Miguel
ANACONA Winner
RUSSO Clément

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 

LASTRA Jonathan

Euskaltel-Euskadi 

BIZKARRA Mikel

Equipo Kern Pharma Burgos-BH

ADRIÀ Roger

Women's Clásica San Sebastián 2021 start list

Team BikeExchange 

KENNEDY Lucy

Movistar Team 

OYARBIDE Lourdes

Trek-Segafredo 

CORDON-RAGOT Audrey
WINDER Ruth
VAN DIJK Ellen

Liv Racing 

PALADIN Soraya

FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 

MUZIC Évita
CHAPMAN Brodie

Alé-BTC-Ljubljana 

GUDERZO Tatiana
WRIGHT Sophie
BOOGAARD Maaike

Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling 

MAGNALDI Erica
VIECELI Lara

Valcar-Travel & Service 

SANGUINETI Ilaria

A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling 

MERINO Eider

Top Girls-Fassa Bortolo 

BALDUCCI Michela

Team Farto-BTC 

Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi

 

Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte 

Bizkaia Durango 

Massi-Tactic Women Team

 

Eneicat-RBH Global 

Burgos Women Cycling Team 

Sopela Women's Team

Tim Bonville-Ginn
Tim Bonville-Ginn

Tim Bonville-Ginn is one of Cycling Weekly's content writers for the web team responsible for writing stories on racing, tech, updating evergreen pages as well as the weekly email newsletter.


Bonville-Ginn started working in cycling journalism while still at school and university for a voluntary site based on Twitter before also doing slots for Eurosport's online web team and has been on location at the Tour de Yorkshire, Tour of Britain, UCI World Championships and various track events. He then joined the Cycling Weekly team in late February of 2020.


When not writing stories for the site, Bonville-Ginn doesn't really switch off his cycling side as he watches every race that is televised as well as being a rider himself and a regular user of the game Pro Cycling Manager.


He rides a Specialized Tarmac SL4 when out on his local roads back in West Yorkshire as well as in northern Hampshire with the hills and mountains being his preferred terrain.

