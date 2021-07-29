Clásica San Sebastián 2021 start lists: Julian Alaphilippe and Audrey Cordon-Ragot star in Basque one-day race

The Clásica San Sebastián is a hilly one-day race around the Basque Country's regional capital of San Sebastián taking on some of the areas toughest climbs - here is the start list for the 2021 edition.

This year sees the men tackle a 223.5km route for the 41st running of the event, whereas the women have just 139.8km of racing in their third edition of the race over similar roads, both on Saturday (July 31).

It is part of the UCI WorldTour and usually attracts some of the biggest names of the sport coming off the back of the Tour de France and going into the final block of racing including the Vuelta a España.

The race did not take place in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In this year's event defending champion, Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck - Quick-Step) will not be taking part as he is over in Japan at the Olympics and didn't fancy the close turnaround.

Instead, Deceuninck - Quick-Step send their star rider and world champion, Julian Alaphilippe who won this race back in 2018. But even though he is the standout name, it is likely not going to go all his way.

Former winner and two-time podium sitter at the race, Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) is currently down to race but most teams are not yet confirmed. UAE Team Emirates have also brought strong riders with a focus likely on Diego Ulissi, Matteo Trentin and 18-year-old Juan Ayuso, who has already shown he has good legs in the last week by finishing just behind Luis León Sánchez in the Prueba Villafranca.

Miguel Ángel López (Movistar) will be looking to put a poor Tour de France behind him, Giovanni Aleotti (Bora-Hansgrohe) will want to be keeping hold of the form that saw him win the Sibiu Tour in Romania as well as many more.

In the women's race, it is a bit slim on the star names with most heading to race on the road or track in Tokyo. However, there are some solid riders who are expected to fight it out.

Defending champion, Lucy Kennedy (BikeExchange) is back again with the Australian team that has a solid line-up around her. But, she will face challenges from the likes of former and current French champions Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Trek-Segafredo) and Évita Muzic (FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope) as well as a few other outsiders.

Here are the provisional men's and women's start lists for the race:

Men's Clásica San Sebastián 2021 starlist

Deceuninck - Quick-Step

ALAPHILIPPE Julian

KNOX James

ŠTYBAR Zdenek

ČERNY Josef

CATTANEO Mattia

HONORÉ Mikkel

DEVENYNS Dries

Trek-Segafredo

MOLLEMA Bauke

BRAMBILLA Ginaluca

CICCONE Giulio

KAMP Alex

QUARTERMAN Charlie

NIBALI Antonio

LÓPEZ Juan Pedro

UAE Team Emriates

ULISSI Diego

TRENTIN Matteo

AYUSO Juan

COVI Alessandro

CONTI Valerio

DE LA CRUZ David

RIABUSHENKO Alexandr

Movistar Team

LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel

JORGENSON Matteo

Bora-Hansgrohe

ALEOTTI Giovanni

SCHELLIN Ide

FABBRO Matteo

WANDAHL Frederick

Astana-Premier Tech

SÁNCHEZ Luis León

ROMO Javier

IZAGIRRE Gorka

RODRÍGUEZ Óscar

FEDOROV Yevgeniy

STALNOV Nikita

NATAROV Yuriy

Israel Start-Up Nation

HERMANS Ben

Ineos Grenadiers

SOSA Iván

RIVERA Brandon

HENAO Sebastián

EF Education-Nippo

GUERREIRO Ruben

CARR Simon

POWLESS Neilson

CAICEDO Jonathan

Lotto-Soudal

CONCA Filippo

OLDANI Stefano

GOOSSENS Kobe

Ag2r-Citroën Team

GALLOPIN Tony

CALMEJANE Lilian

Team Jumbo-Visma

OOMEN Sam

BOUWMAN Koen

HARPER Chris

HOFSTEDE Lennard

Team BikeExchange

SCHULTZ Nick

STANNARD Robert

NIEVE Mikel

Bahrain Victorious

LANDA Mikel

PADUN Mark

MÄDER Gino

VALLS Rafael

Team Qhubeka-NextHash

POWER Robert

BARBERO Carlos

Cofidis

FERNÁNDEZ Rubén

HERRADA José

BARCELÓ Fernando

Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux

VLIEGEN Loïc

HERMANS Quinten

EIKING Odd Christian

Team DSM

HINDLEY Jai

VERMAERKE Kevin

HAMILTON Chris

HAGA Chad

Team TotalEnergies

DE LA PARTE Víctor

Team Arkéa-Samsic

BARGUIL Warren

FLÓREZ Miguel

ANACONA Winner

RUSSO Clément

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

LASTRA Jonathan

Euskaltel-Euskadi

BIZKARRA Mikel

Equipo Kern Pharma Burgos-BH

ADRIÀ Roger

Women's Clásica San Sebastián 2021 start list

Team BikeExchange

KENNEDY Lucy

Movistar Team

OYARBIDE Lourdes

Trek-Segafredo

CORDON-RAGOT Audrey

WINDER Ruth

VAN DIJK Ellen

Liv Racing

PALADIN Soraya

FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope

MUZIC Évita

CHAPMAN Brodie

Alé-BTC-Ljubljana

GUDERZO Tatiana

WRIGHT Sophie

BOOGAARD Maaike

Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling

MAGNALDI Erica

VIECELI Lara

Valcar-Travel & Service

SANGUINETI Ilaria

A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling

MERINO Eider

Top Girls-Fassa Bortolo

BALDUCCI Michela

Team Farto-BTC

Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi

Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte

Bizkaia Durango

Massi-Tactic Women Team

Eneicat-RBH Global

Burgos Women Cycling Team

Sopela Women's Team