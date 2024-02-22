Coming this March: inaugural Zwift Games featuring month-long competition, prizes and cold, hard cash

With Zwift no longer the platform of choice for the UCI Esports World Championships , the popular indoor riding software has doubled down on making its own premier event for Zwifters: the Zwift Games.

The inuagural Zwift Games will be a month-long series of rides and races for all levels. Anyone can take part in the five-stage series, which runs from March 1-17 and offers make-up events from March 18-31. Those who compete in all five stages will be eligible to take part in the general classification challenge to achieve their best combined time over the month by completing any stage more than once.

In-game registration for the five-stage series is now open and online registration opens on Monday, February 26.

When a rider completes a stage, “exclusive unlocks” will be made available, and each stage is broken into gender categories and includes a mix of sprint, endurance and climbing stages. Overall positions for the Zwift Games will be housed on Zwift Power .

One of the main draws of Zwift is its fantastical “worlds” that can be explored via the many routes offered through Watopia. To sweeten the deal of the Zwift Games, Zwift is releasing four new routes as part of its five-stage series:

Stage 1: Loop de Loop - 24.9km/lap (two laps) with 289M of elevation gain

Stage 2: Jurassic Coast - 19.5km with 212M of elevation gain

Stage 3 A&B: Zwift Games 2024 Epic - 81.5km with 878M of elevation gain

Stage 3 C&D: Three Little Sisters - 37.7km with 434M of elevation gain

Stage 4: Glasgow Crit Circuit (not a new course) - 15.3km with 166M of elevation gain

Stage 5 A&B: Road to Sky (not a new course) - 17.3km with 1,047M of elevation gain

Stage 5 C&D: Mountain Mash - 5.9km with 335M of elevation gain

A race for elite racers and amateurs alike

(Image credit: Kristen Kulchinsky)

Not only is the Zwift Games giving any rider the chance to compete in its five-stage series, the Games is also hosting 300 elite riders from 33 countries to compete in the Zwift Games Elite Championship .

The Elite Championship includes a Sprint Championship on Loop de Loop, an Epic Championship on Jurassic Coast and Climb Championship on Glasgow Crit Circuit. These cyclists aren’t just riding for bragging rights - they’re riding for cold, hard cash and the ultimate prize of a $10,000 and a gold-painted Wahoo Kickr Bike.

Among the elite riders on the start list is Kristen Kulchinsky, a three-time representative of Team USA at the UCI Esports World Championship, and four other Team USA members .

Live racing

(Image credit: Zwift)

The Elite Championship races will be broadcast live on the Zwift YouTube channel and will be held at the following days and times:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Race Date Time Men's Sprint Championship March 2 6 p.m. UTC Women's Sprint Championship March 3 6 p.m. UTC Men's Epic Championship March 9 6 p.m. UTC Women's Epic Championship March 10 6 p.m. UTC Men's Climb Championship March 16 6 p.m. UTC Women's Climb Championship March 17 6 p.m. UTC

The Rewards

(Image credit: Zwift)

Elite Zwifters aren't just racing for bragging rights - there are some tantalizing rewards on the line that just might make one eke out a few extra watts in the name of a podium.

There are cash prizes for first through third place in all elite championship races with equal prize money and perks for both men and women. The prize purse allocation is as follows:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Race First Place Second Place Third Place Sprint Championship $7,000 and in-game gold Concept Z1 bike $5,000 $3,000 Epic Championship $7,000 and in-game gold Concept Z1 bike $5,000 $3,000 Climb Championship $7,000 and in-game gold Concept Z1 bike $5,000 $3,000 Overall Champion $10,000, in-game gold Concept Z1 bike, Gold Wahoo Kickr Bike N/A N/A

Whether you are a casual Zwifter or an elite esports competitor, the Zwift games is certainly upping the ante for what it means to be part of a virtual cycling festival. Don't forget to register before March 1 if you're looking to be part of the inaugural Zwift Games.