Video: Cornish bike shop burgled of £51,000 worth of bikes in three minute smash-and-grab

A family run bike shop in Cornwall had £51,000 worth of bikes stolen in a smash-and-grab burglary on Sunday morning.
Thieves broke into Clive Mitchell Cycles in Summercourt, Newquay in the early hours of August 18.
Video footage from the store’s CCTV cameras, shared with Cycling Weekly, shows the attack took place at 01:21 am, and lasted around three minutes.
Four men are seen entering the store, and making a beeline towards specific bikes – only expensive and electric bikes were taken.
The burglars made away with 15 bikes, and escaped in a large white van before police arrived.
No pre-ordered of customer repair bikes were stolen.
The retailer – which has two branches, one in Truro and one in Summercourt – was closed early on Sunday, but reopened later in the day.
Manager Dan Mitchell told ITV News West Country: “[We’re] just gutted really, it’s a big shock to come in first thing, and find it all happened… devastating, really.”
A police spokesperson said: “We’re appealing to members of the public because somebody out there – whether it be in Devon or Cornwall or further afield, knows what happened, knows the individuals involved, knows the vehicle involved and knows where those bikes are.
“We would really appeal to that member of the public to come forward and contact the police on 101.”
Devon and Cornwall police are investigating the burglary, and and appealing for witnesses who may have seen anything suspicious around the store at the time of the offence – the crime reference number is CR075499/18.
Police would also like to hear from anyone who has been offered any of the bikes for sale.
The bikes listed are as follows:
Specialized Stumpjumper Expert Carbon, Large. 2019 model.
Specialized Stumpjumper Comp Carbon, Large. 2019 model.
Specialized Stumpjumper Comp alloy, Medium, Black 2019 model.
Specialized Enduro Comp 650b, Medium Black. 2018 model.
Specialized Camber Expert Carbon 29er Large Black. 2018 model.
Specialized Turbo Levo HT 29er Gents. Large Blue/Red. 2019 model.
Specialized Turbo Levo HT 6Fattie, Medium Grey 2018 model.
Specialized Turbo Levo FSR 6Fattie, Large Black/Blue 2018 model.
Specialized Turbo Levo FSR 6Fattie Comp, Medium Silver/Black 2018 model.
Specialized Turbo Levo FSR 6Fattie Comp Carbon, Medium Black/Blue 2018 model.
Specialized Kenevo FSR Comp 6Fattie. Medium Blue/Grey 2019 model.
CUBE Reaction Hybrid Pro 400, 18” Black, 2018 model.
CUBE Reaction Hybrid SL500, 18” Blue 2018 model.
CUBE Stereo Pro 120 Hybrid, 18” Red/Black 2018 model.
CUBE Stereo Pro 140 Hybrid 20” Blue 2018 model.