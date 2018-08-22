Video: Cornish bike shop burgled of £51,000 worth of bikes in three minute smash-and-grab

Police would also like to hear from anyone who has been offered any of the bikes for sale

A family run bike shop in Cornwall had £51,000 worth of bikes stolen in a smash-and-grab burglary on Sunday morning.

Thieves broke into Clive Mitchell Cycles in Summercourt, Newquay in the early hours of August 18.

Video footage from the store’s CCTV cameras, shared with Cycling Weekly, shows the attack took place at 01:21 am, and lasted around three minutes.

Four men are seen entering the store, and making a beeline towards specific bikes – only expensive and electric bikes were taken.

The burglars made away with 15 bikes, and escaped in a large white van before police arrived.

No pre-ordered of customer repair bikes were stolen.

The retailer – which has two branches, one in Truro and one in Summercourt – was closed early on Sunday, but reopened later in the day.

>>> Cycling Weekly suffers theft: Up to £150,000 of bikes and equipment stolen

Manager Dan Mitchell told ITV News West Country: “[We’re] just gutted really, it’s a big shock to come in first thing, and find it all happened… devastating, really.”

A police spokesperson said: “We’re appealing to members of the public because somebody out there – whether it be in Devon or Cornwall or further afield, knows what happened, knows the individuals involved, knows the vehicle involved and knows where those bikes are.

“We would really appeal to that member of the public to come forward and contact the police on 101.”

Devon and Cornwall police are investigating the burglary, and and appealing for witnesses who may have seen anything suspicious around the store at the time of the offence – the crime reference number is CR075499/18.

Police would also like to hear from anyone who has been offered any of the bikes for sale.

The bikes listed are as follows:

Specialized Stumpjumper Expert Carbon, Large. 2019 model.