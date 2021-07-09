Cycling world reacts to Mark Cavendish's 34th Tour de France stage win

Following Mark Cavendish's historic 34th stage win at the Tour de France, the cycling world has been quick to laud the achievement of the Briton.

Cavendish sprinted to his fourth stage success of this year's race in Carcassonne on Friday afternoon to equal Eddy Merckx's long-standing record of 34 stage wins in the race.

Immediately after the race his Deceuninck - Quick Step teammate Michael Morkov called the accomplishment "amazing" and "special", while social media exploded with congratulations flowing in for the 36-year-old.

One of the first to react was young British star Jake Stewart who grew up with Cavendish acting as his hero and inspiration.

34. That's all.

What an icon. Hero. Legend. I don't think words can sum up @MarkCavendish and how inspiring it's been as a young rider to watch his utter domination over the last decade! 🥵 The true epitome of never stop believing. You're a fuckin legend! 🙏

Cavendish was inspiring future British stars when Tom Pidcock was a very happy young fan boy.

Cavendish's Deceuninck - Quick Ste teammate Iljo Keisse showed that he is just as handy on Photoshop as he is winning 6-day track meetings.

The GOAT!! #34 @MarkCavendish

British Cycling didn't hide their allegiances, celebrating Cavendish's latest triumph.

HE'S DONE IT! 💚@MarkCavendish WINS his 34th stage of the Le Tour de France 🤯🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆#TDF2021

The Tour got in on the act, too, producing a side-by-side photo of the two joint record-holders.

🐐 CAV𝟯𝟰DISH 🐐#TDF2021

Whatever Keisse can do on his computer, Specialized can do bett... ah, well, it made us chuckle.

pic.twitter.com/42pdTChmlcJuly 9, 2021 See more

Michael Kwiatkowski called Cavendish's record-equalling win incredible.

INCROYABLE! Chapeaux @MarkCavendish 🙌🏻 3️⃣4️⃣

It wasn't just the world of cycling getting involved: former rugby star and BBC broadcaster Brian Moore believes the achievement should be measured on par with England's success at the Euro 2020 football tournament.