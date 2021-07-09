Cycling world reacts to Mark Cavendish's 34th Tour de France stage win

The plaudits are coming in from current and old stars of the sport

Mark Cavendish
(Image credit: Getty)

By

Following Mark Cavendish's historic 34th stage win at the Tour de France, the cycling world has been quick to laud the achievement of the Briton.

Cavendish sprinted to his fourth stage success of this year's race in Carcassonne on Friday afternoon to equal Eddy Merckx's long-standing record of 34 stage wins in the race.

Immediately after the race his Deceuninck - Quick Step teammate Michael Morkov called the accomplishment "amazing" and "special", while social media exploded with congratulations flowing in for the 36-year-old.

One of the first to react was young British star Jake Stewart who grew up with Cavendish acting as his hero and inspiration.

See more
See more

Cavendish was inspiring future British stars when Tom Pidcock was a very happy young fan boy. 

A post shared by ᵀᴼᴹ ᴾᴵᴰᶜᴼᶜᴷ (@tompidcock)

A photo posted by on

Cavendish's Deceuninck - Quick Ste teammate Iljo Keisse showed that he is just as handy on Photoshop as he is winning 6-day track meetings.

See more

British Cycling didn't hide their allegiances, celebrating Cavendish's latest triumph.

See more

The Tour got in on the act, too, producing a side-by-side photo of the two joint record-holders.

See more

Whatever Keisse can do on his computer, Specialized can do bett... ah, well, it made us chuckle. 

See more

Michael Kwiatkowski called Cavendish's record-equalling win incredible.

See more

It wasn't just the world of cycling getting involved: former rugby star and BBC broadcaster Brian Moore believes the achievement should be measured on par with England's success at the Euro 2020 football tournament.

See more
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Racing

Buyer's Guides

Reviews

Cycling Weekly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.