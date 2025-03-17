‘E-bikes are downright dangerous’: E-bike rider stranded in Texas desert for 30 hours after battery dies

The woman was recovered safely after she pushed her e-bike for 20 miles

A woman experienced every e-bike rider’s worst nightmare when her bike’s battery died deep in the desert, leaving her stranded for 30 hours and pushing her bike for 20 miles before rescuers found her.

Details are scarce, but Friends of Big Bend Ranch State Park reported the incident last week. It took place last November in the Chihuahuan Desert and highlights the risks of relying on electric bikes in remote areas—especially where they are not allowed.

Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.

Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a cycling journalist for 11 years. 

