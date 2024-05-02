EF Pro Cycling and Rapha launch black Giro d'Italia switch out kit

The American team have gone for black instead of their usual pink, in order not to clash with the maglia rosa

EF Giro switchout kit
(Image credit: Rapha/Harry Talbot)
Adam Becket
By Adam Becket
published

EF Pro Cycling and Rapha have revealed their black "switch-out" kit for the Giro d'Italia and the Giro d'Italia Women.

The men's and women's teams, EF Education-EasyPost and EF Education-Cannondale, will wear the black kit with pink and yellow highlights at the Italian Grand Tour instead of their usual pink jersey, in order not to clash with the maglia rosa.

