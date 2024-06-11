Everything you need to know about the second season of Netflix Tour de France: Unchained

The second eight-part series is available to stream now

By ,
published

Streaming platform Netflix has released the second season of its first-of-its-kind documentary series about the Tour de France. It will came out 11 June at 08:00 in the UK. This equates to 03:00 US east coast time, midnight on the US west coast, and 17:00 in Sydney, Australia. 

Titled 'Tour de France: Unchained', or 'Tour de France: Au cœur du peloton' ('Inside the peloton') in French, here's everything you need to know about it. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Episode numberTitleTeam
1No Risk, No RewardEF Education-EasyPost
2The Third ManAG2R Citroën/Bora-Hansgrohe
3No MercyAlpecin-Deceuninck
4For GinoBahrain Victorious
5The Enemy WithinIneos Grenadiers
6DominationJumbo-Visma
7Kamikaze MissonSoudal Quick-Step
8The Last DanceGroupama-FDJ/Alpecin-Deceuninck

Tom Davidson
Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders. 

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. 

He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. 

