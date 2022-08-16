F1 driver Valtteri Bottas finishes first for his age in SBT GRVL race

Formula 1 driver Valtteri Bottas competed in the SBT GRVL Red race on Sunday in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, racing across the 60-mile course, while his partner, Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-Sram), won the women's Blue 100-mile race.

With Formula 1 on its summer break, Bottas decided to compete in the gravel race rather than relax, seemingly desperate to get his racing fix. He traversed the gravel climbs to cross the line fourth overall, four minutes behind the winner, but second in his division and first in his age group.

Bottas said on Instagram (opens in new tab): "That was a fun day out! I finished 4th overall out of 700+ riders on the 60mile red course and 1st in my age group. This event is so cool.

"And Tiffany Cromwell the champ in women’s 100mile blue course."

The 32-year-old also raced in the event last year, finishing fifth overall and third in his age group.

In the intervening period, in May, Bottas announced he is teaming up with SBT GRVL race organisers to create a gravel race in his native Finland for June 2023, called FNLD GRVL. The race will welcome over 1500 gravel racers from across the world, with two different distances on offer to riders. (And Cycling Weekly will be there!)

Cromwell finished the 100-mile Blue race in four hours, 56 minutes and 28 seconds, over 20 minutes quicker than second place.

Cromwell said on Instagram (opens in new tab): "Another fantastic edition of SBT GRVL comes to an end here in Steamboat.

"Had a blast racing over these ‘champagne gravel’ roads. Happy to take the victory for the women's blue course after a strong day on the bike. As an added bonus, I even managed 7th overall from the more than 800 starters across the various race categories who did the 100mi/160km blue course.

"Great to see Valtteri Bottas win his age group (30-39) for the 60mi/100km red course and 4th overall."

The Canyon-Sram rider completed the gravel ride just weeks after finishing the Tour de France Femmes. At that race, Bottas was spotted acting as his partner's soigneur and also seen supporting her in the opening stages of the event.

Since finishing their respective gravel races, the pair have since posted a video to social media of them riding around the United States, though this time on the road rather than on gravel.

The SBT GRVL race also attracted other names outside of cycling, including Basketball Hall-of-Famer Reggie Miller. The 56-year-old raced across 100 miles, finishing with a time of five hours, 46 minutes and 23 seconds.