Former Tour de France yellow jersey maker placed into receivership

Le Coq Sportif also produced kit for the French Olympic Federation during Paris 2024

Tadej Pogacar during the 2021 Tour de France in a Le Coq Sportif yellow jersey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published

The French sportswear manufacturer Le Coq Sportif has been placed into receivership in order to respond to "challenges" facing the brand and to "protect its 330 employees".

The former provider of the Tour de France yellow jersey also provided kit to the French Olympic Federation during the summer games in Paris, including for Valentin Madouas and Christophe Laporte when they rode to silver and bronze medals in the men’s Olympic road race behind the winner, Belgium’s Remco Evenepoel.

