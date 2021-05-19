Giro d’Italia 2021: Remco Evenepoel says ‘I felt the legs were pretty empty, that’s why I was I couldn’t follow’ after brutal gravel stage
The 21-year-old lost two minutes on the road to Montalcino, but said he remains confident and will keep fighting
Remco Evenepoel said “he felt his legs were empty” on the brutal gravel roads of the Giro d’Italia on stage 11, as he lost time to the favourites.
The Belgian star struggled on the unpaved roads as Ineos Grenadiers tore the race to pieces for race leader Egan Bernal, with Evenepoel losing two minutes by the finish.
Deceuninck - Quick-Step rider Evenepoel battled hard but finally lost contact with the general classification favourites 20km from the finish in Montalcino, losing time but not his confidence.
Speaking after the finish the 21-year-old, who hadn’t race for nine months before the Giro due to injury, said: “Unfortunately, I lost two minutes. It wasn’t the best day for me. I was suffering a lot on the second sector, then on the third one, when they started sprinting, I felt the legs were pretty empty, that’s why I was in the last position and couldn’t follow.
“It’s the way my body reacted after eleven days of racing that came after so much time with no racing. I’m thankful to the team and João [Almeida] for the job they did for me today, from the start until the finish.”
After finishing 26th on the stage, 2-06 down on Bernal, Evenepoel slipped from second place overall down to seventh, now 2-22 off the maglia rosa.
But there is cause for hope for the rising star - in the gravel stage to Montalcino in the 2010 Giro, Ivan Basso lost two minutes before going on to win the race overall.
“It’s not a good result for me, but I’m still seventh in my first Grand Tour and remain confident, as there’s still a long way to go until Milano”, said Evenepoel after Wednesday’s stage.
>>> Sir Dave Brailsford says Ineos planned to attack from the first gravel sector at Giro d’Italia 2021
Deceuninck - Quick-Step sports director Klaas Lodewyck said: “We knew it would be a difficult stage. We lost some time, but considering the circumstances, it’s not the end of the world. We aren’t the only ones who lost time, it was a hard stage for a lot of riders. We continue to remain optimistic and motivated ahead of the big mountain stages.”
-
-
Sir Dave Brailsford says Ineos planned to attack from the first gravel sector at Giro d’Italia 2021
‘The goal was Filippo goes into the first section first and just puts the hammer down’
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Simon Yates says riding Strade Bianche earlier this year helped him on stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia 2021
The British rider moved up to fifth overall after holding on to the likes of Egan Bernal until the final climb
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Sir Dave Brailsford says Ineos planned to attack from the first gravel sector at Giro d’Italia 2021
‘The goal was Filippo goes into the first section first and just puts the hammer down’
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Simon Yates says riding Strade Bianche earlier this year helped him on stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia 2021
The British rider moved up to fifth overall after holding on to the likes of Egan Bernal until the final climb
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Giro d'Italia 2021 standings: The latest results from the 104th edition
Giro d'Italia 2021: all the standings for the stages, overall, mountains, points, best young rider and team standings throughout the race
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Five talking points from stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia 2021
Bernal tears up the GC, while Evenepoel dropped after brutal day - don't miss these moments
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Remco Evenepoel sheds over two minutes to Egan Bernal on Giro d'Italia gravel stage
The Belgian struggled through the final 25km of stage 11 as Bernal extended his overall lead
By Richard Windsor •
-
Egan Bernal extends lead on the gravel roads of Giro d'Italia 2021 stage 11
The pink jersey went on the attack to distance all of his rivals on the gravel roads of Tuscany
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
UCI announces changes to bottle-throwing rule for Giro d'Italia 2021
Under the old rule, riders would be sanctioned and potentially disqualified for throwing bottles to fans
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Patrick Lefevere says he needs another sponsor if he's to sign Peter Sagan
While Quick-Step has extended its sponsorship for another six years, Deceuninck has pulled out
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •