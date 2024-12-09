Has cycling's most affordable pro bike brand just launched its aero machine?

Van Rysel set to equip Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale with new RCR-F in 2025

Van Rysel RCR-F
(Image credit: Van Rysel)
Tom Thewlis
By
published

Van Rysel appears to have quietly launched a new aero bike ahead of the 2025 season, with the new machine set to form part of the Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale arsenal in WorldTour events next year.

The announcement was hidden away in a press release from the brand and French pro team under the sub-heading of "RCR-F, a new bike to dominate the sprint" with little other detail provided. Perhaps this was a sneak preview, in order to perk up the interest of tech geeks across the industry. Whatever it was, it worked, and the new bike instantly generated a lot of interest across social media.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1