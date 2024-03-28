Hoping to solve 'mysterious leaks' common in TPU tubes, Rene Herse Cycles launches TPU tubes with metal valves

Even with the all-metal valves, the new TPU tubes are a quarter of the size and a third of the weight of standard butyl tubes

Two clear TPU tubes with black all-metal valves and light blue valve caps with a black Rene Herse Cycles mini pump in the forefront and bottom 1/3 of the frame.
(Image credit: Rene Herse Cycles)
Kristin Jenny
By Kristin Jenny
published

Although tubeless tire setups seem to be all the rage these days, tubes aren’t dead yet. Some professional cyclists continue to favor them, with superstar Lotte Kopecky and the WorldTour team Soudal Quick-Step among the clincher-setup loyalists.

But what's inside those clinchers has been changing of late with TPU inner tubes flooding the market. Made of feather-light plastic (or thermoplastic polyurethane to be exact), TPU tubes are a fraction of the size and weight of regular butyl tubes and have a lower rolling resistance. These tubes are, however, spendier than the butyl standard and come with their own set of problems.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1