I test rode the newest shared e-bike on the market, and it might be the most advanced one yet

Beryl's new e-bike is 'jam-packed full of features', says the brand's CEO

Beryl&#039;s new e-bike
(Image credit: Jake Baggaley (Beryl))
Tom Davidson
By
published

One of the fastest growing sectors of the cycling industry is shared e-bike schemes. Each year in the UK, user records are being shattered. The latest figures show that 25 million journeys were documented in the year to September 2023 – that’s 67,565 rides a day.

Today, the companies who run these schemes have become household names. You’ve almost certainly heard of Lime – the operator which supplies most of London’s fleet – but there’s also Forest, Tier, Voi, Dott and Beryl. This latter brand, first founded as a bike light maker in 2012, is now rolling out its latest model – and its CEO believes it’s one of the most advanced on the market.

