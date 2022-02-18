Ineos Grenadiers issues positive update on Egan Bernal's recovery but 'have not set a definitive timeline' for return to training

Ineos Grenadiers issued a medical update on Egan Bernal on Thursday, with the team stating they aren't setting a definitive timeline for his return to action despite his remarkable recovery four weeks after the serious crash which left him with a "95 per cent" chance of being paralysed.

In the past week, Bernal has updated his social media followers with his current condition. The Colombian posted a video of himself walking unaided for 30 seconds while in a neck and back brace, before then sharing footage of himself riding a stationary bike, captioning it: "Never let anyone tell you that you can't do something."

Regardless, Ineos Grenadiers aren't placing any pressure on Bernal's return, and will let him continue his recovery and rehabilitation at his own pace. Consequently, there isn't a scheduled date for when he will ride with the team once again.

An Ineos Grenadiers statement read: "Egan is making great progress at home and working with a local rehab clinic where his recovery is going well. At present our medical staff have not set a definitive timeline for when we should expect to see him back on his bike.

"For the time being he will remain in Colombia until his progression has reached a satisfactory level for him to return to his European base."

The Colombian collided with the back of a stationary bus during training in his home country on January 24, suffering 20 broken bones, as well as both of his lungs collapsing. He had to undergo seven surgeries, including two on his spine, and he claimed he had a "95 per cent chance of becoming a paraplegic".

Fortunately, though, Bernal managed to leave the Clínica Universidad de La Sabana just a fortnight after his crash, with a statement from the medical team there saying he "has no complications and all his injuries are stable and in the process of recovery".

The 25-year-old has since paid tribute to the doctors who saved his life, and in a video message he said it felt like he had a "second chance". He also said: "In truth, for me it’s like being born again, the fact that I’m alive."

Bernal will continue his recovery and rehabilitation at his home in Colombia for the foreseeable future.