Ineos Grenadiers issues positive update on Egan Bernal's recovery but 'have not set a definitive timeline' for return to training
Bernal is continuing to rehabilitate at his home in Colombia, less than a month after his serious training crash
Ineos Grenadiers issued a medical update on Egan Bernal on Thursday, with the team stating they aren't setting a definitive timeline for his return to action despite his remarkable recovery four weeks after the serious crash which left him with a "95 per cent" chance of being paralysed.
In the past week, Bernal has updated his social media followers with his current condition. The Colombian posted a video of himself walking unaided for 30 seconds while in a neck and back brace, before then sharing footage of himself riding a stationary bike, captioning it: "Never let anyone tell you that you can't do something."
Regardless, Ineos Grenadiers aren't placing any pressure on Bernal's return, and will let him continue his recovery and rehabilitation at his own pace. Consequently, there isn't a scheduled date for when he will ride with the team once again.
An Ineos Grenadiers statement read: "Egan is making great progress at home and working with a local rehab clinic where his recovery is going well. At present our medical staff have not set a definitive timeline for when we should expect to see him back on his bike.
"For the time being he will remain in Colombia until his progression has reached a satisfactory level for him to return to his European base."
A post shared by Egan Bernal (@eganbernal)
A photo posted by on
The Colombian collided with the back of a stationary bus during training in his home country on January 24, suffering 20 broken bones, as well as both of his lungs collapsing. He had to undergo seven surgeries, including two on his spine, and he claimed he had a "95 per cent chance of becoming a paraplegic".
Fortunately, though, Bernal managed to leave the Clínica Universidad de La Sabana just a fortnight after his crash, with a statement from the medical team there saying he "has no complications and all his injuries are stable and in the process of recovery".
The 25-year-old has since paid tribute to the doctors who saved his life, and in a video message he said it felt like he had a "second chance". He also said: "In truth, for me it’s like being born again, the fact that I’m alive."
Bernal will continue his recovery and rehabilitation at his home in Colombia for the foreseeable future.
-
-
David Gaudu avoids finish line crash to win stage two of Volta ao Algarve
The Queen stage will go a long way in determining who wins the 48th edition of the race
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
Fuel like a pro: The scientific strategies that maximise performance
We all know that food equals energy, but just how scientific in your fuelling do you need to be to maximise cycling performance?
By David Bradford • Published
-
Surprise: Egan Bernal posts video of himself walking unaided following crash
Colombian has returned home for rehab after spending two weeks in hospital after his collision
By Adam Becket • Published
-
'It’s like being born again': Egan Bernal on being alive after crash
Ineos Grenadiers rider says his life changed in a second, as he is released from hospital after crash
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Egan Bernal leaves hospital in Colombia two weeks after training crash
Ineos Grenadiers rider now faces "long" rehabilitation, no complications reported
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Egan Bernal undergoes seventh successful surgery as he continues to recover in hospital
The Ineos Grenadiers rider was slated to start his season at next week's Tour de Provence before his crash
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
Doctors focusing on pain management as Egan Bernal remains in intensive care
The Colombian cyclist collided with a bus while training
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
I had a 95 per cent chance of becoming paraplegic: Egan Bernal releases first statement since crash
The Colombian remains in the ICU awaiting further surgery
By Jonny Long • Published
-
Egan Bernal remains in a 'favourable' condition in hospital after 'excellent spinal surgery result'; mother says 'I felt my son was born again'
The Ineos Grenadiers rider has progressed through the first, most critical 72 hours well
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
Ineos Grenadiers release update on Egan Bernal: multiple fractures confirmed as he remains in ICU
The Colombian has undergone two successful surgeries
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published